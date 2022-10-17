ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

courierpapers.com

MHS Marching Band wins at Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational

The Morton High School Marching Band adds to their list of accomplishments in 2022 by winning best in their Class and overall Grand Champion at the Lincoln-Way Marching Invitational at Lincoln-Way High School in New Lenox, IL. The Marching Potters competed against four other bands in their Class and 21 bands in all competed in the tournament that took place on October 15, 2022.
NEW LENOX, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
momenceprogressreporter.com

Grant Park Shows Support for Verhulst Family

The family-friendly town of Grant Park was there Sunday night to show support for the Verhulst Family who suffered tragedy in a two-car accident on Rt.17 Grant Park last week. The candle-light vigil was organized by Pastors Cory Estby, Amy Smith, and Kyle Timmons.
GRANT PARK, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest in overdrive to limit cut-through cars at Harlem and North

Despite a village-wide traffic study being planned for later this year and 2023, River Forest officials responded to complaints of residents living in the northeast corner of the village by implementing five separate steps to address concerns over cut-through traffic from Harlem and North avenues. At the Oct. 10 village...
RIVER FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WHEATON, IL
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge after East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - There are new details in the case of an East Chicago teacher who allegedly told the principal she had a kill list that included students and staff. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School, located near 150th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

South suburban first responders receive $100k donation

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - First responders got a big donation in the south suburbs on Tuesday. To mark a decade in business, EZ Cloud Solutions, which is located in Orland Park, donated $100,000 worth of respirators. The N99 masks will be given to Orland Park fire and police, as well...
ORLAND PARK, IL

