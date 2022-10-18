Read full article on original website
City asks residents to leave key box for first responders
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Some people have spare keys hidden outside their homes in case they get locked out, but they may have another reason as well. The City of Decatur is asking residents to make sure first responders have access to their property in case of an emergency.
Walk through spooky trails in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be spooky trails you can go on in Springfield. The YMCA camp Wa-Kon-Tah is hosting Spooky Trails. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the trails are for kids under 11. For kids 12 and older the event goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Traffic signal to be removed at 5th and 6th streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The traffic lights at 5th Street and Iles Avenue and over on Oberlin Avenue and 6th Street will be permanently removed. This comes after a months-long traffic study that began in May. During that time, the city monitored the traffic flow in the area before...
Police search for suspects in recent suspicious fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a fire from October 16. Officials say the fire was at a home in the 1300 block of North College Street. The Decatur Fire Department asks if you have any information about the fire to call 217-424-2811.
Sangamon County sorority receives ARISE grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma Zeta chapter in Springfield has been awarded an Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equitygrant (ARISE) to help further education on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kappa Sigma Zeta in Sangamon County is one of the 18 organizations across the state to receive this...
Grain worker killed in Stonington train crash
STONINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Christian County Sheriff says the person who died worked for the Legacy Grain Cooperative. We're told the 69-year-old worker was operating some equipment on the tracks and didn't see the engine coming and was hit. The only hazardous material that was some spilled...
Taylorville teacher teaches students to build homes, wins excellence award
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Taylorville Building Trades Instructor Matt Blomquist was honored with the prestigious $50,000 Harbor Freights Tools for Schools Teacher Excellence Award earlier this month. "$35,000 of that goes to our program that we can spend on our program and then $15,000 of that goes to me...
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
Celebrate Halloween at Lincoln Home Historical Site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home Historical Site is hosting Turnip Lantern Halloween Folklore and Traditions from Around the World. The event will be from 11 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event will teach participants all about Halloween...
Drag show comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Ye-Ha Hoe Down is being held at the Riesch Pavilion at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The Ye-Ha Hoe Down is a festival and county music drag variety show by the Pheonix Center. There will be plenty of vendors, games, a Halloween costume contest, and...
Southeast High School teacher documents school's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
Mobile Dairy Classroom comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some District 186 students got to see the journey of milk on Wednesday. The tour is called the Mobile Dairy Classroom which works as a milking parlor on wheels. Ridgely and Vachel Lindsay were a few schools selected for a Mobile Dairy Tour. The educational...
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
Trivia night in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It is trivia night on Wednesday in Springfield. This trivia night is at Anvil and Forge Brewing Company at 7 p.m. Teams can be a max of 10 people and the cost is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of...
Pleasant Plains Middle School honored for inclusiveness
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — Pleasant Plains Middle School is being recognized for its drive to include all students. The school is being named a National Banner Unified Champion School, which is a program branching from the Special Olympics. Pleasant Plains is being recognized for bringing students together through...
Springfield City Council turns down another Wyndham proposal
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield has been the topic of debate for city council since the summer. On Tuesday night, aldermen denied the petition to rezone that would have allowed the Wyndham to become a hotel and apartment complex. After hours of a...
Springfield Police search for suspects in Dollar General theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a felony retail theft. Officials say that around 9:30 a.m on October 6, two men walked into a Dollar General, located at 5901 S. 6th St. in Springfield, and began to fill a laundry basket with items.
District 186 continues contract negotiations with teachers union
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are set to continue contract negotiations. There was a break in negotiations after school board member Mike Zimmers passed away after the last round of negotiations. The SEA and District 186 have been back and forth on...
Petition to rezone Wyndham Hotel for apartments denied
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There was more than three hours of heated debate as Springfield City Council turns down the latest proposal involving the future of the Wyndham Hotel. The discussion centered around the petition to rezone the area around the Wyndham Hotel and whether or not to turn...
Decatur man sentenced for aggravated battery with firearm
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm was sentenced on Oct. 4 to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release. Levron K. Hines, 37, must serve 85% of his sentence...
