LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll hold on to the chill air for one more day. A fantastic warm-up will start showing up on Friday. We’ll go from snow flying with light accumulations to highs back in the mid to upper-70s by the weekend. So we have had quite the week in weather when you look at it from that standpoint. Most of you will see highs reach the upper-50s today. That’s still below normal for this time of year but will feel better than what we had out there on Wednesday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO