Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky.
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Farmers are hitting the fields, across the Bluegrass, harvesting corn and soybeans. Kentucky enjoyed a record corn crop last year and is hoping for the same this year. The majority of the corn, harvested in central and eastern Kentucky, stays right here, going into bourbon.
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
ONE Lexington announces its strategic plan to address crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other community leaders came together in downtown Lexington on Friday morning to announce the completion of the ONE Lexington strategic plan. “We truly honor the process of building this plan by not only using evidence-based research, not only using things that have...
The current state of Lexington’s housing market
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to the Fayette County property valuation administrator, there is a decline in the number of homes being sold since the beginning of 2022, and people in the market for a home right now say it’s been a long journey. “With our kind of rapid...
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass. Week...
Madison among Ky. counties taking part in program to increase seat belt use
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is among the Kentucky counties participating in a rural roads study aimed at keeping drivers safe on rural roads. High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project selected five counties for a year-long seat belt education, enforcement and engineering program. Madison County officials and officials...
After eclipsing 3000 yards, UK RB Chris Rodriguez is WKYT’s Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez was a man on a mission Saturday night, rushing for 196 yards, the second-highest rushing total of his career as a Wildcat. Against Mississippi State, the senior running back became just the fourth Kentucky player all-time to eclipse 3,000 career rushing yards. Rodriguez, who...
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
High prices causing some Kentuckians to ration insulin to save money
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Recent studies show that nearly one in five American adults with diabetes, ration their insulin to save money. Kentucky has the fourth highest diabetes rate in the country and advocates say they’ve seen insulin prices impact their lives. In Kentucky, around 13% percent of the adult...
Lexington ready to host the world for Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The world of horse racing will be coming to Lexington for the Breeders’ Cup. Before those big races at Keeneland, there will be plenty of events to take in around the city. The first thing on the CHI Saint Joseph Breeders’ Cup Festival 2022 agenda...
Madison Central at Bryan Station
Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 2 (10/21/2022) Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 (10/21/2022) Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 (10/21/2022) Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 3 (10/21/2022) Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. Week 10: High School Game Time,...
State asks public for input on plan to widen part of Winchester Rd. in Lex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester Road is seeing major projects and plans in the future. The newest plan is the widening of Winchester Road, between Polo Club Boulevard and Haley Road. Local businesses say that a new hospital and middle school being built on Polo Club Boulevard might cause more traffic. Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says with the widening of Winchester Road, they hope to address that concern.
‘It was iconic’: popular Richmond bar reopens for EKU homecoming
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An old time favorite in downtown Richmond was resurrected Friday night over 20 years after it closed. The Family Dog closed in 2000, after nearly three decades in business. Hundreds lined up to get a few minutes inside the bar where so many memories were made...
Stoops named to midseason Dodd Trophy watch list
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation on Wednesday announced Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is one of 20 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy midseason watch list. Stoops, in his 10th season at UK, has his Wildcats ranked 19th in the country, with a 5-2...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A warmer trend is coming soon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll hold on to the chill air for one more day. A fantastic warm-up will start showing up on Friday. We’ll go from snow flying with light accumulations to highs back in the mid to upper-70s by the weekend. So we have had quite the week in weather when you look at it from that standpoint. Most of you will see highs reach the upper-50s today. That’s still below normal for this time of year but will feel better than what we had out there on Wednesday.
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
Wildcats picked to win SEC; Tshiebwe tabbed as Player of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - In a vote by the league media, Kentucky has been picked to win 2023 Southeastern Conference title, it was announced on Wednesday. It marks the 17th time since the 1998-99 season that UK has been chosen the preseason favorite to win the league. Big man Oscar...
Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Milder Pattern Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our historic early season blast of winter weather continues across the region, but big changes are brewing for the weekend. That’s when temps get set to take off, just in time to enjoy the peak of those fall colors. Temps tonight drop back into the...
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
