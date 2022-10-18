Read full article on original website
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Viewers Guide, Picks Week 8: Penn State-Minnesota, UCLA-Oregon, Kansas State-TCU
We are back with the Viewers Guide and Picks for Week 8 of the college football season. There are five games matching AP poll top 25 teams this weekend. They include No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson, No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon, No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama and No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU.
Big Ten Football Power Rankings by GI: Week 7
Minnesota sports fans, the latest team you had high hopes for has been drug back down to an area of struggle. And don't worry, I am sure the Vikings will find their way to an area of struggle at some point soon too. BUT, is there a way to get the hopes back up? I share my thoughts on that and more as we dive back into the Power Rankings by GI!
“Very, very tough”: Matildas to face Canada, Ireland, Nigeria as World Cup draw announced
The Matildas have been drawn against Olympic champions Canada, first-timers Ireland, and Nigeria in next year’s home World Cup, giving Sam Kerr’s team a tricky but navigable task to the knockout rounds. The challenge is now known to Australia and the other 28 confirmed qualifiers for the 2023...
How to watch Minnesota Gopher Football vs. #16 Penn State
--- When: Saturday at 6:30 PM CST. Series: Minnesota Trails 6-9 (Minnesota won 31-26 in Minneapolis (11/9/19)) Vegas betting line: Penn State (-4.5) with an O/U of 44. Weather Report: 53 degrees with 5 mph winds out of the south with clear skies. --- 100 pennies gets one month of...
John Calipari updates status of Oscar Tshiebwe at SEC Media Day
Wednesday, Kentucky was not only picked to win its 50th SEC regular season title in a preseason media poll, senior center Oscar Tshiebwe was voted to repeat as the league's player of the year. But Tshiebwe was not present to represent the Wildcats at SEC Media Day in Birmingham as...
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Nine
Check out where UCLA prospects will be playing this weekend throughout the West as the fall season continues around the country...
BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 16 Penn State vs. Minnesota in the 2022 White Out
No. 16 Penn State faces Minnesota in a White Out game at Beaver Stadium Saturday night. This is the Blitz Game Guide for the matchup, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big...
Husker247 Podcast: Mickey or the field?
Husker247 gathered during the midpoint of Nebraska’s second bye week to talk about the Purdue game, Nebraska’s team as it heads into the final five contests, Mickey Joseph and where things sit with the recruiting. The show opened with a conversation about Nebraska’s contest at Purdue, what Michael...
John Calipari appears to hint at commitment of top prospect DJ Wagner
Outside of a short period last spring immediately following the hires of Kenny Payne and his grandfather, Milt Wagner, at Louisville, Kentucky has been viewed as the team to beat for No. 1 overall prospect DJ Wagner since he first burst onto the scene as a national recruit as a freshman in 2019.
