Michigan State

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Big Ten Football Power Rankings by GI: Week 7

Minnesota sports fans, the latest team you had high hopes for has been drug back down to an area of struggle. And don't worry, I am sure the Vikings will find their way to an area of struggle at some point soon too. BUT, is there a way to get the hopes back up? I share my thoughts on that and more as we dive back into the Power Rankings by GI!
WISCONSIN STATE
Husker247 Podcast: Mickey or the field?

Husker247 gathered during the midpoint of Nebraska’s second bye week to talk about the Purdue game, Nebraska’s team as it heads into the final five contests, Mickey Joseph and where things sit with the recruiting. The show opened with a conversation about Nebraska’s contest at Purdue, what Michael...
LINCOLN, NE
