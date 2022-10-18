Euphoria Halloween Costume DIYs: Easy Ways To Dress Like Your Favorite Characters For Less

Image Credit: HBO Max

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The HBO max series Euphoria has taken the world by storm. With Season 2 officially wrapped up, Sunday nights just aren’t the same. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably anticipating the next season of the HBO drama. We expect Euphoria costumes to be major while we all await the return of our favorite show. Whether you’re team Maddy or team Cassie – you probably can’t get enough of all of the stars. Luckily, with Halloween around the corner — you can dress up as your favorite characters from the show in their most iconic moments.

With a little creativity, fun Euphoria-inspired makeup, and these essential items – your costume is bound to be the ultimate hit this year. Whether you’re looking for a full glamorous look or going for something more comfy and low maintenance, there’s something on this list for you. Shop these must-have pieces to create some fun, affordable, and trendy Halloween looks, Euphoria style.

A Very Euphoria Halloween

High Waist Plaid A-Line Pleated Mini Skirt (Source: Amazon)

This look is for all of the Jule’s fans out there. Get her notable look with this classic plaid mini skirt. This Amazon skirt is available in 15 different colors, so there’s plenty of room for variety. Choose from colors like Jule’s classic baby blue, pink or even mint green.

Throw on this pleated mini with a crop top, tights and sneakers or tall platform boots to look like the character. This Amazon skirt is perfect for playing Jules, since it’s the perfect mix of girly girl and edgy. Choose from one of Jule’s trendy hair styles and you’re good to go. This skirt is also perfect for everyday wear year-round — especially for just $29. Snag this cute mini for a cute and easy Halloween look.

ESARORA Ice Roller for Face & Eye (Source: Amazon)

There are few things more iconic than Cassie’s 4AM morning routine. Chaotic, but so good — this scene makes for the perfect Halloween costume. Not only will everyone love it, but it’s super easy to recreate. All you need is Cassie’s ice roller, which is available on Amazon for just $18.99 (bonus: it’s currently on sale for 20% off).

Add some rollers to your hair, throw on some PJs and add this Esarora Roller to the picture to complete the iconic look. You might win best costume with this look.

Actress Sydney Sweeney even mentioned she uses this ice roller daily and it helps depuff her skin. Not only will you get an iconic Halloween costume, but you’ll get rid of any puffiness. Now that’s what we call a win-win.

NYX Professional Makeup Face & Body Glitter (Source: Amazon)

Now for some Euphoria makeup fun. Everyone knows that the cast of Euphoria has some of the most elaborate and unique makeup looks. The NYX Professional Makeup Face & Body Glitter is the key to creating these iconic looks from the show, especially Rue’s glittery tears look. When most people think of Euphoria, they picture Rue’s purple glitter running down her lower lash line. This was even the show’s promo poster. Perfect for a beginner, all you need to do is simply place this glitter on your lids and under your eyes to complete the look.

If you want to do a little more than Rue’s famous tears look, there are plenty more options to choose from. You could even have some real fun and recreate Maddy and Cassie’s iconic cheer makeup look. Shoppers say it “wears well, lasts mostly all day,” and “you can use it for face painting,” making it perfect for Euphoria glam or even everyday use.

Avidlove Women Satin Sleepwear Nightgown (Source: Amazon)

Maddy’s stay-at-home mom look while babysitting Theo was everything and more. Channel your inner Maddy with this slip nightgown. Throw your hair up, add some glitter glam makeup and throw this mini slip on to complete the look. You could even create the perfect couples look and add your own Nate Jacobs to the picture.

This satin nightgown is on sale for just $16.99 and it has over 2,000 five-star ratings. Available in 25 different colors featuring green, white, black and champagne — you have plenty of options to choose from. Plus, it’s so adorable. Whether you choose to recreate Maddy’s look this Halloween or not, this nightgown is a must have. All you need now is the backyard of a mega mansion to contemplate your love life in.

Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Full Zip Hoodie (Source: Amazon)

Rue’s burgundy fleece hoodie is one of the most notable looks from the show. Luckily, this Amazon Essentials Hoodie is the ultimate look-a-like and you can snag it for just over $26.

This costume is so easy to complete. All you have to do is pair this iconic hoodie with baggy jeans, shorts or sweats and some black Chuck Taylors to complete the look. Add some messy hair and you may just be Rue’s twin. Going makeup free like Rue makes this costume even easier.

This costume is perfect if you’re looking to stay comfy, warm and cozy this Halloween. It also doubles as the perfect fall weather hoodie.

Get Ready for Halloween With These Iconic Euphoria Looks

Celebrate Halloween with outfits from everyone’s favorite show. Choose from Jules, Rue, Cassie or Maddy’s popular looks. Easy, affordable and iconic — get ready to be best dressed this year without overspending.