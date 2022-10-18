ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced five promotions within the athletic department, effective immediately. David Williams has been promoted from Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations to Assistant Vice President/Deputy Athletic Director; Ryan Berryman has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Finance to Sr. Associate Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer; Chris Baca has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Student Support to Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Academics; Bob Waller has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Health and Performance to Associate Athletic Director for Health and Performance; and Amy Beggin has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance to Associate Athletic Director for Compliance.

