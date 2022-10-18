Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico vs. Fresno State
The game is both Homecoming and UNM’s Lobos Love Pink game, sponsored by the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. The team will be wearing spoecial stickers on their helmets to bring awareness to breast cancer. The department will be honoring breast cancer survivors with an on-field recognition during the game. Members of the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center will also take part in the pregame coin toss.
golobos.com
Nisoli Wins Colorado Springs XC Open in Final Regular Season Race
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.— University of New Mexico runner Christina Nisoli won the Colorado Springs XC Open on Friday in the Lobos’ final race before the Mountain West Championships. The freshman crossed the line in 22:43.07 with over a five second gap between the runner-up finisher. UNM’s second finisher,...
golobos.com
UNM VB to Face Fresno State Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After defeating San Diego State on Thursday night at home, the Lobo volleyball team heads on the road to face Fresno State on Saturday with first serve at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. It will be UNM’s only match against the Bulldogs this season.
golobos.com
Lobos To Host Colorado Schools For Friday Meet
Albuquerque, N.M. – The New Mexico swimming and diving team is set to host both Colorado State, Pueblo and Western Colorado for a double-dual meet on Friday. The meet will begin with diving events first, starting at 4:15pm, with the swimming events getting underway at 5pm at the Johnson Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
golobos.com
Nuñez Announces Staff Promotions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has announced five promotions within the athletic department, effective immediately. David Williams has been promoted from Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations to Assistant Vice President/Deputy Athletic Director; Ryan Berryman has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Finance to Sr. Associate Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer; Chris Baca has been promoted from Associate Athletic Director for Student Support to Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Academics; Bob Waller has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Health and Performance to Associate Athletic Director for Health and Performance; and Amy Beggin has been promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance to Associate Athletic Director for Compliance.
golobos.com
McGruder Named to Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award Preseason Watch List
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— UNM senior forward Shaiquel McGruder has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats, as announced by the committee on Wednesday. McGruder is one of 25 players on the preseason list, and...
golobos.com
Lobos Open Road Trip Thursday at Boise State
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a two-game road trip on Thursday with a visit to Boise State. The Lobos and Broncos will kick-off at 4:00 p.m. at the Boas Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
Comments / 0