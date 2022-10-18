Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
kentuckytoday.com
Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
wevv.com
More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville
There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Ascend Elements in Commerce Park #2
Ground was broken Thursday morning for what is shaping up to be not just Christian County’s largest economic investment in history, but western Kentucky as a whole. Ascend Elements will move into the location in Commerce Park #2 in Hopkinsville with construction set to be completed on a first-of-its-kind facility in 2024, and after the announcement of nearly $500 million in federal grant funding, it will be just shy of a billion-dollar investment. Governor Andy Beshear was in Hopkinsville for the occasion, and he says the sky is the limit for Ascend Elements and Kentucky.
whopam.com
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville defeats Hopkins Co. Central on Thursday night 30-6
The Hopkinsville Tigers defeated The Hopkins Co. Central 30 to 6 on Thursday night in a 4A 1st District matchup. With the win the Tigers lockdown the number 3 seed in next month’s playoffs. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…. The Hopkinsville Tigers wrap-up the regular season Friday...
whopam.com
School board approves ‘grow your own teachers’ contract, Rotary Club agreement
The Christian County Public School System is looking to find solutions to their teacher shortage, and moved forward with a plan following approval by the Christian County School Board Thursday. In a partnership with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, CCPS will begin implementing the ‘grow your own’ program that was...
whopam.com
Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council
The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
Hopkinsville officials announce students picked for Mayor’s Youth Council
Sixteen students selected for the Mayor’s Youth Council were introduced Tuesday night at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting. The juniors and seniors from Hopkinsville High School, University Heights Academy, Christian County High School and Heritage Christian Academy are:. Jada Ashbery, HHS. Ella Brown, HHS. Rachel Cavanah, UHA. Dominique Davie,...
whopam.com
HS Football Recap/Preview
Hopkins County Central 6 Hopkinsville 30 Still looking for their first district win on the season the Colonels come back home this week and host the Purple of Bowling Green. A few big offensive plays highlighted an otherwise tough game last week on the road at South Warren for Christian County. A 52-14 loss, and now comes a team who beat both South Warren and Greenwood and whose only loss this year came at the hands of Boyle County. Here is our full interview with Coach Zach Self from Thursday nights Huddle…
wkyufm.org
In Kentucky's largest city without a Fairness Ordinance, LGBTQ+ activists prepare for annual Pride Festival
An annual celebration of Bowling Green’s LGBTQ community will return to Circus Square Park this weekend. Volunteers with Bowling Green Fairness started the annual Pride Festival in 2017 as a way to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ community and advocate for further acceptance. Bowling Green has been at the...
clarksvillenow.com
VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
kentuckytoday.com
Hopkinsville battery material manufacturer approved for $480 million in grants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Ascend Elements Inc., of Hopkinsville, a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, has been approved for $480.5 million in two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy, it was announced on Wednesday. The White House is awarding a total...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville club celebrates 100 years
The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
Absentee and early voting options available before the Nov. 8 general election
The general election is on Nov. 8, but that isn’t the only day Kentuckians may cast a ballot. Here’s a rundown of voting options and information about polling places in Christian County. Absentee mail-in ballots. Kentucky voters who want to cast an absentee mail-in ballot in the November...
WBKO
Scottsville Police Department hosts cookout to raise money for children’s Christmas gifts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Scottsville Police Department grilled out for the greater good. For the past five years during the month of October, the police department has worked together to raise money to buy toys for children for Christmas. Tenderloin sandwiches were being handed out left and...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
mainstreetclarksville.com
TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
