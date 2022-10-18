ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

More than 1,300 positions available at upcoming job fair in Madisonville

There's a "Supersized Job Fair" happening in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation say they'll be hosting the event at the Ballard Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 40 employers offering over 1,350 jobs will be at the...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Ground broken for Ascend Elements in Commerce Park #2

Ground was broken Thursday morning for what is shaping up to be not just Christian County’s largest economic investment in history, but western Kentucky as a whole. Ascend Elements will move into the location in Commerce Park #2 in Hopkinsville with construction set to be completed on a first-of-its-kind facility in 2024, and after the announcement of nearly $500 million in federal grant funding, it will be just shy of a billion-dollar investment. Governor Andy Beshear was in Hopkinsville for the occasion, and he says the sky is the limit for Ascend Elements and Kentucky.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed

Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville defeats Hopkins Co. Central on Thursday night 30-6

The Hopkinsville Tigers defeated The Hopkins Co. Central 30 to 6 on Thursday night in a 4A 1st District matchup. With the win the Tigers lockdown the number 3 seed in next month’s playoffs. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…. The Hopkinsville Tigers wrap-up the regular season Friday...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council

The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HS Football Recap/Preview

Hopkins County Central 6 Hopkinsville 30 (article at https://whopam.com/2022/10/21/hopkinsville-defeats-hopkins-co-central-on-thursday-night-30-6/) Still looking for their first district win on the season the Colonels come back home this week and host the Purple of Bowling Green. A few big offensive plays highlighted an otherwise tough game last week on the road at South Warren for Christian County. A 52-14 loss, and now comes a team who beat both South Warren and Greenwood and whose only loss this year came at the hands of Boyle County. Here is our full interview with Coach Zach Self from Thursday nights Huddle…
MADISONVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville club celebrates 100 years

The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week

This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
CALVERT CITY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

