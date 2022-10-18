Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
Darvin Ham asked Russell Westbrook to act like a professional after Russ said he got injured for coming off the bench.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
7 Bulls predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
There are predictions and then there are bold predictions. Bold predictions are splashier. But given the nature of all sports predictions — educated guesses at best — any prediction is really kind of bold. So label these as you wish. Bold. Safe. Whatever. Here are seven predictions for...
Most expensive Christmas Day tickets for 2022-23 NBA season
Another NBA Christmas is coming up in December with an iconic series of games hitting the schedule. Over the years, the basketball world has witnessed some remarkable Christmas Day action. One that will always stand out is the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat showdown in 2004 that featured legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal faceoff.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Indiana Pacers: Time, TV and more for Game 3
Detroit Pistons (1-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-2) When: 7 p.m. Saturday. Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. ...
Mailbag: Concern over LaVine's knee, Williams' development?
It’s Opening Week in the NBA, which is a glorious time for all fans of the Association, including those with questions like you. And it’s almost another Patrick Williams edition of the mailbag already. What will Patrick Williams have to do statistically and/or with the eye test to...
10 observations: Domi, Hawks rally for OT win vs. Wings
The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Friday in their home opener. 1. For the second straight game, the Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit and won, even though they needed overtime to do it. Terrific energy in the building, with dueling "Let's Go Red Wings" and "Detroit Sucks" chants all night. Felt like old times again.
10 observations: DeRozan leads impressive win over Heat
The beginning of the Chicago Bulls' 2022-23 schedule promised a litany of tests against the NBA's elite, starting with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat. The visitors passed that test with flying colors, riding a second-half surge to a 116-108 victory. Here are...
Why are NBA players wearing No. 6 on their jerseys?
As opening week of the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, fans may notice a No. 6 patch on players’ jerseys. After NBA legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88 on July 31, the league announced several ways it would honor the basketball icon throughout the new season.
Fields, Bears must use Lamar's blueprint to beat Patriots
The Bears have a clear formula for offensive success. Run, run, and then run some more. The Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per game, first in rushing first down percentage, and sixth in yards per rush. But those numbers don't tell the whole story of a...
Donovan says LaVine's knee will be managed closely
It's hard to know who to believe as it relates to Wednesday's news that Zach LaVine would miss the Chicago Bulls' regular season opener against the Heat as he manages a left knee injury. LaVine told reporters after the team's morning shootaround that his absence is for management purposes only,...
Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions'
The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility. On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago...
LaVine out for Bulls' opener with knee injury management
Zach LaVine will miss the Chicago Bulls' regular season opener against the Heat in Miami Wednesday night, according to the team's PR. The reason for LaVine's absence is officially listed as "left knee injury management." LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee following the conclusion of the 2022 playoffs after...
Where do Bears land in Week 7 power rankings?
The Bears endured a crushing defeat in Week 6 on Thursday night football. Coming into the game one game shy of a .500 record, the Washington Commanders posed a solid chance at victory, as they are one of the weaker teams in the NFL. However, Justin Fields and the Bears'...
NHL, Adidas release reverse retro Blackhawks jerseys
The NHL and Adidas released the 2022 reverse retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Tuesday. Here's a video to go along with the picture. The Blackhawks will sport a base red, black and white striped jersey with "Chicago" written across in bold lettering. Unfortunately, the Hawks' jersey looks...
DeMar DeRozan joins MJ with historic season opener
DeMar DeRozan joined rare air with his performance in the Chicago Bulls' season-opening win over the Miami Heat Wednesday night. His Airness' company, to be specific. DeRozan posted 37 points in his team's 116-108 victory, making him and Jordan the only players in Bulls history to score 37 or more points in a season opener.
Report: Mac Jones expected to be ready vs. the Bears
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to be available for Monday night's contest against the Bears, according to ESPN. Jones has missed the last three games because of a high ankle sprain. According to the report, he's told teammates he has one hurdle left to clear in practice. Thursday marks the first practice of the week for the Patriots.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future
Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes. As a result, not only were top 10 rankings reshuffled, but several players burst onto the national scene with their performances. This...
