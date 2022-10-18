The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Friday in their home opener. 1. For the second straight game, the Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit and won, even though they needed overtime to do it. Terrific energy in the building, with dueling "Let's Go Red Wings" and "Detroit Sucks" chants all night. Felt like old times again.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO