WATCH: Huff press conference JMU week

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is getting ready to face a 5-1 James Madison team that was ranked in the AP Top 25 list last week.

JMU fell out of the rankings Sunday, after losing a heart breaker to Georgia Southern.

The Herd is coming off of a 23-13 loss to Louisiana, and enters this game at .500, sitting at 3-3.

Marshall and JMU go head-to-head in Harrisonburg, VA this Saturday at 3:30.

Above is head coach Charles Huff’s full unedited press conference.

Below is the full press conferences with defensive back Steven Gilmore and linebacker Eli Neal.

