ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WATCH: Huff press conference JMU week

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1563LV_0idtdrit00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is getting ready to face a 5-1 James Madison team that was ranked in the AP Top 25 list last week.

JMU fell out of the rankings Sunday, after losing a heart breaker to Georgia Southern.

The Herd is coming off of a 23-13 loss to Louisiana, and enters this game at .500, sitting at 3-3.

Marshall and JMU go head-to-head in Harrisonburg, VA this Saturday at 3:30.

Above is head coach Charles Huff’s full unedited press conference.

Below is the full press conferences with defensive back Steven Gilmore and linebacker Eli Neal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Special adviser for Marshall University baseball program hired

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired a special adviser to the Athletics Director for the baseball program. Long-time college baseball coach Joe Carbone has been chosen for the position. Carbone is a former assistant coach at Marshall, Toledo and Ohio State. He spent 24 seasons as head coach...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Word of the Week: Uprights

ONA, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Word of the Week was the uprights. Do you know what the uprights are? A hint: It’s an object on the field. Click the link to see how Cabell Midland fans did.
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pumpkin drop at the Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a smashing success at the annual pumpkin drop at the Appalachian Power Park in Charleston. Students from across the region came to the park on Thursday to take on the challenge with Bridgevalley Community and Technical Center. This is the 24th year for the Capital City Pumpkin Drop event.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy