Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
WBOC
Sussex County Land Trust to unveil Hopkins Preserve masterplan Oct. 22
EASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The Sussex County Land Trust is partnering with the Sussex County Council to host an event highlighting the 51-acre Hopkins Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will take place from 4 -8 p.m. at the Hopkins Preserve site on Sweetbriar Rd., just north of...
WMDT.com
Sussex County ordinance gives developers faster approval for rental properties if they commit to affordable rental units
SUSSEX COUNTY, DEL.- A new ordinance from the Sussex County Council would allow developers shorter approval times for projects, and higher density if they commit to building affordable rental units in their property. “Affordable housing is a designation determined by HUD and specific to Sussex County are, $660 for one...
WBOC
Del. Superior Court Ruling Halts Medicare Transition
DELAWARE- A Superior Court Judge ruled in favor of state retirees on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The judge put the brakes on a new Medicare Advantage Plan, originally set to take effect on Jan. 1. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch insurance plans for retirees as a cost saving...
delawarepublic.org
Work gets underway on new Millsboro Police Department
Ground has been broken for a new police station in Millsboro. The discussion about needing a new police station began in 2017. Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway says it's now ready to go forward using the 6th version of a design for the new building. “We’ve had several ups and...
Cape Gazette
WBOC
Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes
MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
WBOC
4 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Thursday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in four businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
WMDT.com
Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program
DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
buffalonynews.net
Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022
BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.
Cape Gazette
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
starpublications.online
Seaford Halloween parade for children
This year’s Halloween parade will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The lineup will be on the corner of Cedar and High Streets. Categories will be judged by the age of the child. They begin from baby to three years old, 4 to 7 years old, 8 to 12 years old, and 13 and above. Groups will also be a separate category and their award is “the best appearing group.” Judges will pick from the following categories: prettiest, most original, funniest, scariest, and the overall costume.
Cape Gazette
Ocean City Today
Cottage Cafe announces its sale
(Oct. 21, 2022) The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub in Bethany Beach, Delaware, has been sold to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts hospitality group. “The Cottage Café has such a sweet spot in the hearts of so many locals and visitors,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “Because the restaurant is in a fast-growing area, it attracts a loyal following and a new fan base.”
WBOC
Big Donation Supports Local Food Bank Deliveries
MILFORD, Del. - At a brief ceremony Thursday morning, Amazon presented a check for $50,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware. That money will be important for the food bank as demand for food assistance increases as we head into the colder months and the holiday season. "If you're hungry...
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Ocean City Today
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Salisbury and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Salisbury and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WBOC
Trappe Town Council Member Arrested for Rape Resigns From Office, Lawyer Says
TRAPPE, Md. - A member of the Trappe Town Commissioners who was arrested for rape late last week in Talbot County resigned from his post on Thursday, his lawyer said. In a resignation letter he submitted to the town of Trappe, Gregory Edward Fries, 31, said he did not want to be a "distraction," according to Fries' lawyer Tom Maronick Jr.
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
WBOC
Sunfest Canceled Sunday Ahead of Unsafe Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions. Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are...
