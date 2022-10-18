This year’s Halloween parade will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The lineup will be on the corner of Cedar and High Streets. Categories will be judged by the age of the child. They begin from baby to three years old, 4 to 7 years old, 8 to 12 years old, and 13 and above. Groups will also be a separate category and their award is “the best appearing group.” Judges will pick from the following categories: prettiest, most original, funniest, scariest, and the overall costume.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO