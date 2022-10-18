ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Organic farm on Sauvie Island is for sale with several options for buyers

By Amanda Arden
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Bella Organic Pumpkin Patch & Winery , the nearly 100-acre farm on Sauvie Island known for its long-running farm stand and fall corn maze, is for sale.

The property was listed on Sept. 23.

Realtor Matt Mahaffy is the listing agent and said the business has been profitable for the owners, but they are looking for a lifestyle change.

The 97.2-acre farm comes with the farm stand and Mahaffy said the owners are considering three different options for selling it.

The first option would be to sell the entire farm and stand for $5.67 million. This would include all the acreage and the farm stand. The owners said if the new buyer planned to continue operating the farm and the stand, the new buyer could continue to employ the same staff that currently work there.

This option would include the 5,000-square-foot grocery store, 8 acres of blueberries and other berries and fruit trees, four additional outbuildings, a manufactured home, water rights, irrigation equipment and farm stand permits.

The current owner is willing to lease back the farm stand if the buyer only wants to occupy the house site.

The second option involves the current owner selling the land for $2.99 million, but keeping the farm stand.

A third option is selling just the farm stand business to someone for $2.7 million, Mahaffy said. If this ends up being the case, the owners still hope they can lease out the rest of the property to other farmers.

Mahaffy said the owners were willing to consider a variety of options because they realize a buyer might not have the resources to buy everything, or might only want to purchase the farm stand or the property to build a home on.

The owners told Mahaffy they hope whoever purchases the farm will continue operating it as an attraction for the public.

The property was previously listed for sale in 2018 and 2019, but the listing was removed in November 2019 before it was ever sold.

