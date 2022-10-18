ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (October 20th)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Thursday’s events:. Varsity Girls Soccer: Cincinnatus vs. Ramsen (Sectionals) Team 1st 2nd Final. Cincinnatus...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

High School Football Friday schedule 10/21

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Friday will be one of the biggest weeks of high school football in the Twin Tiers. Friday night, #1 Tioga (6-0) welcomes the new #6 team in the state Delhi (7-0) in a battle of the unbeatens in Class D. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and you can watch […]
CORNING, NY
cortlandvoice.com

SUNY Cortland’s inaugural Fall Festival is this weekend

SUNY Cortland’s inaugural Fall Festival, organized by the university’s Student Government Association, will take place this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. on the Moffett Center lawn and the Old Main plaza. Activities at the event will include horse-drawn hayrides, pumpkin painting, sack races and more. SUNY Cortland clubs will...
CORTLAND, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22

Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
OSWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County IDA looks to waive tipping fees for APEX site

A measure that would waive Cortland County Industrial Development Agency’s (IDA) tipping fees for the APEX Tools site project, which would amount to about $382,000, is closer to being voted on by the county legislature. The resolution passed through the County’s Finance and Administration Committee on Tuesday via a...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship

Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Village of Homer’s Amnesty Day is this weekend

The village of Homer’s Amnesty Day is scheduled for this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works’ compost site on North Fulton Street. Further information on the village’s Amnesty Day can be seen on the flier below:. For more information, contact...
HOMER, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, October 21

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022:. High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast will take over control of our weather today. Skies will be sunny from start to finish today. Only a few stray thin clouds are...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Elm Street in Cortland to close this week

Cortland mayor Scott Steve announced recently that Elm Street in the city will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday this week. The closure is due to New York Susquehanna and Western Railway crews slated to replace the rail crossing, as well install a new switch track.
CORTLAND, NY
ithaca.com

West End Has Always Been “Other Side Of The Tracks”

Last week, we looked at the increasing development in the West End and Waterfront areas of Ithaca, as well as some of the obstacles to that development. In Part II, we put those obstacles and the current state of the area in the context of its history as a part of the city that has often been neglected, ignored and marginalized. The future of the West End and the city’s stated goals of increasing density, encouraging compact mixed-use development, and the building of new affordable housing hinge on whether those deeply-rooted issues can be successfully navigated.
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

Annual Holiday Parade of Lights to Celebrate Christmas in CNY Ends with a Bang

The annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back for the Christmas season in Canastota and it'll end with a bang this year. Celebrate Christmas at the Holiday Parade of Lights and winter fireworks. The annual tradition began in Canastota in 2018 when a group of residents got together to host the yearly tradition. "It is a great community event that families look forward to each year as a family tradition. The entire day is filled with so much fun." said event coordinator Charlene Barres.
CANASTOTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy