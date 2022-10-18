Read full article on original website
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NYMartin EdicSyracuse, NY
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (October 20th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Thursday’s events:. Varsity Girls Soccer: Cincinnatus vs. Ramsen (Sectionals) Team 1st 2nd Final. Cincinnatus...
High School Football Friday schedule 10/21
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Friday will be one of the biggest weeks of high school football in the Twin Tiers. Friday night, #1 Tioga (6-0) welcomes the new #6 team in the state Delhi (7-0) in a battle of the unbeatens in Class D. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and you can watch […]
cortlandvoice.com
SUNY Cortland’s inaugural Fall Festival is this weekend
SUNY Cortland’s inaugural Fall Festival, organized by the university’s Student Government Association, will take place this Sunday from 1-4 p.m. on the Moffett Center lawn and the Old Main plaza. Activities at the event will include horse-drawn hayrides, pumpkin painting, sack races and more. SUNY Cortland clubs will...
Who will be in Syracuse’s starting lineup for the season-opener vs. Lehigh? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball team will take the court against real opponents soon with the first of two exhibitions coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and the season-opener vs. Lehigh on Nov. 7. But which Syracuse players will first take the court when the ball goes...
Legendary! Historic Kirkwood Dirt Track To Close After 72 Years
As the saying goes, "All good things must come to an end" but in this case, it's a great thing and we are incredibly sad that it is ending after this year. I'm talking about Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood New York. Five Mile Point Speedway Closing After 72...
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22
Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
Latest numbers, October 20th
There has been a small increase in Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday, but there has also been a drop in hospitalizations.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County IDA looks to waive tipping fees for APEX site
A measure that would waive Cortland County Industrial Development Agency’s (IDA) tipping fees for the APEX Tools site project, which would amount to about $382,000, is closer to being voted on by the county legislature. The resolution passed through the County’s Finance and Administration Committee on Tuesday via a...
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship
Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
localsyr.com
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
cortlandvoice.com
Village of Homer’s Amnesty Day is this weekend
The village of Homer’s Amnesty Day is scheduled for this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works’ compost site on North Fulton Street. Further information on the village’s Amnesty Day can be seen on the flier below:. For more information, contact...
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, October 21
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022:. High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast will take over control of our weather today. Skies will be sunny from start to finish today. Only a few stray thin clouds are...
cortlandvoice.com
Elm Street in Cortland to close this week
Cortland mayor Scott Steve announced recently that Elm Street in the city will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday this week. The closure is due to New York Susquehanna and Western Railway crews slated to replace the rail crossing, as well install a new switch track.
What time is trick-or-treating on Halloween? When does it start?
When time does trick-or-treating start on Halloween? When does trick-or-treating end?. Parents often wonder what the best time for trick-or-treating is on Halloween, and homeowners want to know when they should be ready to start handing out candy. As a general rule, 5-8 p.m. are the most popular hours for trick-or-treating.
ithaca.com
West End Has Always Been “Other Side Of The Tracks”
Last week, we looked at the increasing development in the West End and Waterfront areas of Ithaca, as well as some of the obstacles to that development. In Part II, we put those obstacles and the current state of the area in the context of its history as a part of the city that has often been neglected, ignored and marginalized. The future of the West End and the city’s stated goals of increasing density, encouraging compact mixed-use development, and the building of new affordable housing hinge on whether those deeply-rooted issues can be successfully navigated.
Annual Holiday Parade of Lights to Celebrate Christmas in CNY Ends with a Bang
The annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back for the Christmas season in Canastota and it'll end with a bang this year. Celebrate Christmas at the Holiday Parade of Lights and winter fireworks. The annual tradition began in Canastota in 2018 when a group of residents got together to host the yearly tradition. "It is a great community event that families look forward to each year as a family tradition. The entire day is filled with so much fun." said event coordinator Charlene Barres.
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
