CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford, who was only 20-years-old when she was hit and killed. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated.

CLEVELAND, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO