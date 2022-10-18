ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, SC

FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant

EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
EASLEY, SC
nowhabersham.com

Driver injured in rollover accident on Paradise Valley Road

The Georgia State Patrol is still not releasing the name of the driver who was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday in White County. The agency did, however, release limited details about the crash that occurred around 1:13 p.m. on Paradise Valley Road. According to the GSP spokesperson Courtney Floyd,...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm

GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County

Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
FRANKLIN, NC
WYFF4.com

Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
LAURENS, SC
11Alive

24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference

CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford, who was only 20-years-old when she was hit and killed. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated.
CLEVELAND, GA
WSPA 7News

Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]

