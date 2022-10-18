Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
WYFF4.com
Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant
EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend over vehicle in South Carolina
A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a fight over a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Emergency crews respond to Byrnes High School after construction site cave-in, dispatchers say
DUNCAN, S.C. — UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.:Two workers have been rescued from the trench. Both were alert and talking. One was taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, officials said. Crews are responding to the scene of an emergency at a construction site at an Upstate high school. Live...
nowhabersham.com
Driver injured in rollover accident on Paradise Valley Road
The Georgia State Patrol is still not releasing the name of the driver who was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday in White County. The agency did, however, release limited details about the crash that occurred around 1:13 p.m. on Paradise Valley Road. According to the GSP spokesperson Courtney Floyd,...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff in Pickens Co.
A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.
Man dies in Oconee Co. camper fire
A man died Tuesday morning when a camper caught fire in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
FOX Carolina
Scene of officer-involved shooting in Pickens County
Courageous Conversations bridges religious, cultural, and political divides in the Upstate. Officer hurt in crash during chase in Laurens County. A Laurens Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night. BMW announces major investment in Upstate. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The BMW Group announced...
Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
WYFF4.com
Laurens officer taken to hospital after pursuit, police say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after a pursuit ended in a crash, according to Capt. Scott E. Franklin with the Laurens Police Department. Franklin said the pursuit began in Laurens County Wednesday night. He said when the pursuit entered the city of Laurens, officers with Laurens Police Department assisted.
‘Psychic healer’ stole $70K from couple and may have victimized others, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators say stole $70,000 from a couple. Gainesville police said Jackson William Ramirez-Reyes pretended to be a psychic healer and “would make promises that he very well knew he could not uphold.”. Investigators said he would threaten to...
24 years after her death, Cleveland Police Officer makes a difference
CLEVELAND, Ga. — It's been 24 years since Cleveland's first female officer was killed by a drunk driver, and now the intersection where she died will be named in her honor. The biggest push came from late Cleveland Police Department Officer Carol Leigh Ledford, who was only 20-years-old when she was hit and killed. Her family hopes that the service and name dedication will make people stop and think before they get behind the wheel inebriated.
Georgia Hiker Dies After Falling From Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.
Murder suspect arrested during Laurens Co. warrant round-up
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A murder suspect was arrested during a county-wide warrant round-up in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department said local law enforcement agencies assisted the SC Department of Probation and Parole &Pardons Services with a warrant round-up. Officers said 50 different attempts were made and 20 warrants were successfully served. The arrested […]
