FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 21-23
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 21-23), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Where: Hillsborough River State Park at 15402 N. U.S. Highway 301, Thonotosassa. Cost: $30 (Kids under 12 get...
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
sarasotamagazine.com
Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Has Arrived In Sarasota
A new chicken sandwich joint has joined the Sarasota scene. Hot Chikn Kitchn, which opened this weekend on Bahia Vista near U.S. 41, serves up Nashville-style hot chicken in the form of sandwiches, tenders, and even chicken and waffles. Owner Jon O'Driscoll knew it was fate when he was referred...
Tampa home prices jumped 74 percent since the start of the pandemic, but market is starting to cool, says report
There is a small silver lining.
Safety Harbor Connect
Strachan’s opens on Main Street – Safety Harbor
The iconic North Pinellas ice cream shop recently opened at 323 Main Street. Walking into the new Strachan’s Ice Cream Shop at 323 Main Street in downtown Safety Harbor is like stepping into the gift shop at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The store, located in the old Kiki’s...
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
stpetecatalyst.com
Construction commences on The Nolen
Crews have started construction on St. Petersburg’s newest luxury condominium – The Nolen. A planned 23-story boutique residential tower at 146 4th Ave. Northeast, The Nolen will include 31 units, a three-story parking structure and 1,260 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The tower is named after urban...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
usf.edu
The Cross-Bay Ferry will once again shuttle passengers between Tampa and St. Petersburg
For the sixth year, the Cross-Bay Ferry will transport passengers between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Oct. 19. The ferry returns after transporting a record-high 62,130 passengers from October 2021 and May 2022, according to a news release. “The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning this month and is well-positioned for...
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
srqmagazine.com
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend
The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
ABC Action News
PHOTOS: Lakeland's Bonnet Springs Park grand opening this weekend
The much anticipated 168-acre Bonnet Springs Park is scheduled to open this weekend in Lakeland. Music, entertainment and fun activities for the whole family are part of the lineup from Saturday to Sunday, October 22-23. The Band Perry will hit the main stage on Saturday night.
thatssotampa.com
168-acre park, Bonnet Springs, officially opens to the public this weekend
After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park is thrilled to announce an official grand opening date of Oct. 22. This lush green space is situated between Tampa and Orlando, making it accessible to myriad visitors and residents in the area. Located just outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. From families to athletes to dogs, the mixed-use park gives everyone a way to engage, escape, and explore the outdoors.
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
