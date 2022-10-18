Inside Amy Schumer season 5 release date and time — how to watch online

Amy Schumer is back! Inside Amy Schumer season 5 brings back the actress/comedian's sketch comedy series, which originally ran on Comedy Central and has a new home on Paramount Plus .

Inside Amy Schumer season 5 streaming details

Inside Amy Schumer season 5 premieres with two episodes Thursday, Oct. 20 at 3 a.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

Inside Amy Schumer has been canceled on hiatus for six years. In 2016, the award-winning show was renewed for a fifth season but Schumer announced it was going on a break so she could focus on touring. She also got married and had a difficult birth in the intervening years.

Inside Amy Schumer season 5 is a shortened season consisting of just five episodes. As usual, Schumer will share her real thoughts about "our effed up world" in sketches. This season’s sketches include “Colorado,” “Home Spanx,” “Gratitude,” “Fart Park,” “Second Amendment,” “The Last Noelle” and “Flatuda,” among others.

She is also welcoming a bunch of guests, including Amber Tamblyn, Bridget Everett, Cara Delevinge, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Olivia Munn and Tim Meadows.

Here's a guide on how to watch Inside Amy Schumer season 5. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Inside Amy Schumer season 5 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (though it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Inside Amy Schumer season 5 if you've travelled somewhere where the service isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Inside Amy Schumer season 5 for free in the U.S.

New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and watch Inside Schumer without paying.

The first two episodes premiere Thursday (Oct. 20) at 3 a.m. ET.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. View Deal

Can you watch Inside Amy Schumer season 5 in the UK., Canada and Australia?

Paramount Plus has expanded to the U.K., Canada and Australia, but it's currently unclear if Inside Amy Schumer season 5 will available to stream in those countries.

What are some of the best Inside Amy Schumer sketches?

