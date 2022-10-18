Read full article on original website
marquettecountytribune.com
Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
dailydodge.com
News – October 21, 2022
(Beaver Dam) If it’s approved by voters, Moraine Park Technical College’s $55-million-dollar referendum could bring a new fire training facility to Dodge County. College President Bonnie Baerwald says the $9.3-million-dollar project would construct a 14,000 square-foot facility in a central location within the district. She says they have meet with leaders in Beaver Dam to purchase property but that never materialized. Currently, MPTC is discussing options with the city of Horicon. The referendum would also update the manufacturing and health and human services wing at the Fond du Lac campus. It would also improve its fabrication program in West Bend.
None injured in Oregon duplex explosion that damaged neighboring homes
No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed part of an Oregon duplex Friday morning, according to local authorities.
Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Board Allocates $432K In ARPA Funds To CLR Fire And Rescue Group
(Juneau) The Dodge County Board this week allocated another portion of its American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisors voted to give the Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville Fire and Rescue Group (CLR) $432-thousand-dollars to build a stand-alone facility. The goal is to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel, house two ambulances as well as living quarters for staff, and offer a decontamination space.
Lane, street closures planned on Wausau’s SE side
Concrete pavement repairs will reduce southbound traffic on Grand Avenue to one lane and close Lakeview Drive for about a week beginning Thursday, according to city officials. A detour will be posted for Lakeview Drive traffic via Kent and Emerson Streets. Repairs are expected to take seven days to complete.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
Ultralight electric plane makes emergency landing along Wisconsin River
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says an ultralight electric plane had to make an emergency landing on the Wisconsin River Thursday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing over $425k from nursing home resident, spending it at bars, casinos & other areas
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A resident of Oshkosh was convicted of stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old victim when he acted as power of attorney. The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that 64-year-old Terry Culver was convicted of eight felonies tied to stealing over $426,000 from a 92-year-old. The victim was a resident of a nursing home.
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
New ThedaCare program reveals connection
New ThedaCare program keeping Theda Clark’s legacy alive revealed a connection between Theda and the head of the program.
WBAY Green Bay
Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
radioplusinfo.com
10-21-22 hope on the block to help fdl’s homeless
The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Hope on the Block cabinet at the Fond du Lac Public Library. Library director Jon Mark Bolthouse says the cabinet provides essential supplies to help an individual get through the night when other agencies have closed for the day and the community’s homeless shelter is full. Supplies available include sleeping bags, blankets, hygiene kits, COVID tests and more. As of September 116 adults and 63 families were identified as homeless in Fond du Lac. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10am Saturday at the north Library entrance on Sheboygan Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
Daily Cardinal
Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents
Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
wearegreenbay.com
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
dailydodge.com
Greater Watertown Community Foundation Receives $5 Million Dollar Grant
(Watertown) The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has received a $5-million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Foundation officials said in a news release that the funding will help accelerate the work of its Every Child Thrives initiative. The program in Dodge and Jefferson counties brings together dozens of groups to help promote kindergarten readiness and early classroom success.
