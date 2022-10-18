Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Take Son, 3 Months, To Pumpkin Patch On Cute Family Outing

Image Credit: Sam Craft/AP/Shutterstock / Garrett Press/ MEGA

Fall is in full effect, and there’s no better time to hit the pumpkin patch in than mid-October. Bre Tiesi revealed that she and Nick Cannon brought their three-month-old son Legendary Love for a visit to pick pumpkins in an Instagram post on Monday, October 17. The whole family was dressed in perfect autumn outfits for the super cute photos. “Legendary takes the pumpkin patch,” she wrote in the caption along with a pumpkin and orange heart emoji.

The family went with classic autumn colors for their outfits. Nick, 42, rocked a pastel orange hoodie and sweatpants, going with the pumpkins perfectly. He also sported a white bucket hat and a matching pair of sneakers. Bre went for a brown tanktop and a pair of jeans. Legendary sported an outfit that matched his mom’s, but his white beanie was similar to his dad’s hat.

Bre posted a few more photos of Legendary’s trip to the pumpkin patch on his Instagram, including some shots of him wearing a white bib and reaching for a pumpkin in his dad’s lap. Nick had reposted a boomerang taken by Bre on his Instagram Story. Nick is clearly a loving father to his children and has a strong bond with Legendary. He previously shared an adorable video of himself beatboxing while cradling the little one in his arms earlier in October.

Bre is Nick’s 8th child. He most recently welcomed his 10th child Rise Messiah, with his girlfriend Brittany Bell in September. He announced that they’d welcomed their little one in a video on his Instagram. “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON,” he said in the video. “Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!”

Nick and Bre had a sweet family trip to the pumpkin patch. (Sam Craft/AP/Shutterstock / Garrett Press/ MEGA)

With so many children, it may seem hard to keep up with his family, but sources close to Nick revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that he’s a master of getting quality time with all of his kids. “He’s hyper vigilante with his scheduling and he makes sure everyone is in the loop. Nick wants all of his kids to know each other and bond and he talks to his older kids about it and is very honest with them,” they said.

Another insider told HL that he has great relationships with all the mothers of his children. “He has an incredible co-parenting situation going on and he tries to spend equal time with all kids. This has always been important to Nick. The more kids he has, the more he has spread himself thin, but he makes a concerted effort to do this,” they said.