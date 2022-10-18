Effective: 2022-10-22 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford Increased Fire Danger Continues Warm and dry weather will continue through at least Monday. Afternoon relative humidity values will decrease to between 30-40 percent today and Sunday with southerly breezes of 10-20 mph. Even with the moderating humidity, the wind and dry vegetation could cause any fires to become difficult to control. Any outdoor burning should be postponed until conditions improve. Obey all local burn bans.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO