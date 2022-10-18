Read full article on original website
Dirk Austin
3d ago
there ain't no coming back once you cross the line that he's crossed, may she rest in peace
AC
3d ago
Years ago, this happened to my coworker. She flushed her son's drugs down the toilet and he killed her! Very sad situation!
Virginia mom charged with murder after toddler's THC overdose
Tanner Clements, 4, died two days after eating marijuana edibles at a Virginia home. WRC's Julie Carey reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
Texas woman shot to death after beating man at basketball
Relatives of Asia Womack, 21, say she was shot several times by a man she'd just defeated in a basketball game. KXAS' Meredith Yeomans reports.Oct. 21, 2022.
Michigan school shooter, 16, expected to plead guilty to killing four classmates, prosecutors say
The 16-year-old accused of gunning down four schoolmates last year outside of Detroit is expected to plead guilty to all counts, prosecutors said Friday. Ethan Crumbley has been charged with those killings in addition to the wounding of six other students and a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 last year in southeastern Michigan, about 40 miles north of downtown Detroit.
Wisconsin man charged with hate crime for allegedly cutting internet cable of neighbors he thought were in the country illegally
A Wisconsin man was charged with a hate crime after allegedly cutting his neighbors' internet cable because he thought they were in the country illegally and don't deserve the service, according to a criminal complaint. On Sept. 22, a worker came to install internet in the Eau Claire apartment upstairs...
Officer who responded to Uvalde shooting has been fired, the first from Texas state police
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack. The...
Texas mother accused of stabbing, strangling daughter to death
Melissa Towne has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. KPRC's Deven Clarke reports.Oct. 18, 2022.
Georgia police, FBI search landfill for missing toddler
The case of a missing toddler in Georgia is now leading authorities to meticulously search a landfill as teams hope to locate the remains of Quinton Simon, who has been missing since the beginning of October. NBC News’ Cori Coffin reports. Oct. 19, 2022.
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Harris Co. has 30 days to extradite mom currently in Louisiana accused of starving kids
The mother identified as Zaikiya Duncan appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday, where a judge said Harris County has 30 days to extradite her back to the Houston area.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on State Highway 107, officials report
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Thursday afternoon in Hidalgo County. David Garcia Harley, 29, of Bastrop, died at the scene, DPS troopers said. Investigators reveal a Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two people was making a left turn onto […]
News Channel 25
Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police
WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
Texas State Fair's lost and found office has taken in over 1,000 items so far
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Lost something at the state fair? You may want to check with the lost and found office. The fair's safety team runs the office, and all the employees are former law enforcement. Every item that is brought in is logged into their system, tagged, and stored for safekeeping."If it's lost out here, it ends up here," said Linda Kindt, the safety team manager. "We get keys, phones, wallets, IDs, driver's licenses, credit cards, backpacks, strollers." Kindt says they even had a diamond ring turned in the first weekend. Thankfully its owner had already reported it lost, so they were...
Illinois teen collapses, dies during choir solo
Daniel Moshi was performing a solo with the Illinois All State Honors Show Choir when he collapsed. WMAQ's Christian Farr reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Maryland audit to focus on 100 in-custody police deaths
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland will review about 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody involving physical restraint because of concerns about the state’s former medical examiner’s testimony in the death of George Floyd, the state’s attorney general said Wednesday. A team of forensic pathologists...
Nevada boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
Health officials believe the boy may have been exposed to the amoeba while swimming in Lake Mead. KSNV's Kay Dimanche reports.Oct. 20, 2022.
Stuck in limbo, families of people missing after Hurricane Ian endure an agonizing wait for news
Hours before Hurricane Ian decimated a small Fort Myers Beach marina, James “Denny” Hurst’s daughter sent him a panicked text. “It’s shifted South,” Shannon Vaughan wrote after seeing the forecast on the news. “Please if you can get off that boat.”. “I am not...
Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole for the 2002 killing of his 9-month-old daughter
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
Body in trunk of car chased by Nebraska State Patrol ID'd as driver's mother
A body found in the trunk of a car that was chased by authorities in Nebraska last week has been identified as that of a missing Texas woman who is the mother of the vehicle's teenage driver, authorities said Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol over the weekend identified the remains...
Horrifying Video: Woman Charged and Gored By Bison At Texas State Park
Rebecca Clark was charged and gored by a bison at the Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway recently after getting far too close to a few of them while passing through the park. The video is absolutely terrifying. She admits that she was at fault for this scenario and that...
