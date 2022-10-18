ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Six elected to county fair board

NEW LEXINGTON – A Perry County Senior Fair Board election took place Monday evening, filling six spots on the 18-member board.

Eight candidates were running for the positions, which have three-year terms. Elected as the top six vote-getters, with their vote totals, were:

Ron Baker – 103

Jason Holman – 102

Taundra Householder – 95

Peg Snider – 92

Kelly Boring – 78

Brian Thomas – 69

The remaining two candidates, Joe Hudak and Heather Hynus, received 56 and 46 votes, respectively.

Baker, Boring, Householder, Hynus and Snider were board incumbents.

The senior fair board meets the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the fair board office.

