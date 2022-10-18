Six elected to county fair board
NEW LEXINGTON – A Perry County Senior Fair Board election took place Monday evening, filling six spots on the 18-member board.
Eight candidates were running for the positions, which have three-year terms. Elected as the top six vote-getters, with their vote totals, were:
Ron Baker – 103
Jason Holman – 102
Taundra Householder – 95
Peg Snider – 92
Kelly Boring – 78
Brian Thomas – 69
The remaining two candidates, Joe Hudak and Heather Hynus, received 56 and 46 votes, respectively.
Baker, Boring, Householder, Hynus and Snider were board incumbents.
The senior fair board meets the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the fair board office.
