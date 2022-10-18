ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID Driver Killed In Route 422 Crash In Berks County

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

Authorities have identified the driver killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 422 in Berks County on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Justine Twardowski, 27, was behind the wheel of a northbound sedan that was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound at Ben Franklin Highway (Rt. 422) and Riverbridge Road in the Douglassville area around 10:20 a.m., Amity Township Police Chief Jeffrey Smith said.

The Birdsboro woman died, but the tractor-trailer driver, 52-year-old Leslie Thompson, Jr. of Steelton, escaped unharmed, the chief added.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said.

The road was closed for about five hours as crews investigated the scene.

