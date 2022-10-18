ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Virginia Felon Sentenced For Threatening To Murder, Rape, Torture State, Federal Officials

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A two-time convicted felon will spend years in prison after making dozens of threats to murder, rape, torture, and otherwise harm state and federal elected officials, including several members of Congress and a former President.

Newport News resident Steve Cochran, 43, was sentenced to 41 months in prison after repeatedly making threats toward federal officials and their loved ones, according to federal prosecutors.

Officials said that the threats were "often highly graphic, expressed in unconditional language, and intended to influence the recipient to change his or her political views.”

Prosecutors said that Cochran threatened to shoot a US Senator, calling it “not a threat,” but a “guarantee.” He also threatened an unnamed governor, claiming that he would not “live past August” and that his “wife and kids are in imminent danger.”

Cochran has prior felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary with intent to commit larceny, according to the Department of Justice. He also has an assault conviction stemming from repeated threats to kill his spouse.

