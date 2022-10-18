Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-Lance Armstrong’s titles stripped
1933 — Primo Carnera retains the world heavyweight title with a 15-round decision over Paolino Uzcudun in Rome. 1950 — The Los Angeles Rams beat the Baltimore Colts 70-27. 1961 — Erich Barnes of the New York Giants ties an NFL record by returning an interception 102 yards for a touchdown in a 17-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Friday’s Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. FOOTBALL. National Football League.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph...
Capitals unveil retro alternate jerseys
The Washington Capitals have unveiled their “reverse retro” alternate jerseys. The Reverse Retro jersey is reminiscent of the 1995 blue, black and bronze color scheme with the Capitol Building on the shoulder. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a combination of the Capitals’ road jersey in 2000 and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.
Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the...
Penguins beat Kings 6-1, improve to 3-0-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots, Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta scored their first goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Thursday night. Petry and Rutta, brought in by the Penguins during the offseason to give their blue line...
Oklahoma’s Moser expects Sooners to improve in his 2nd year
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is glad to see some familiar faces this season. In his first year last season, the Sooners finished 19-16 and reached the second round of the NIT with a team full of transfers pieced together by a new staff during the pandemic. The Sooners still will...
Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals.
Chase Young could practice next week if Sunday meeting with doctor goes smoothly
Young may practice soon if Sunday meeting with doctor is smooth originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Commanders‘ matchup with the Packers isn’t the only crucial get-together involving Washington this Sunday. Following Friday’s practice, Ron Rivera explained to reporters that Chase Young will meet with Dr. James...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams>
Kaprizov’s OT goal gives Wild 4-3 win over Canucks
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored 3:02 into overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night for their first victory of the season. Kaprizov had his fourth goal of the season and added two assists as Minnesota...
Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year
Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, winning three tour titles and recently becoming the first U.S. man to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings since 2017. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up...
Packers WR Cobb relieved his ankle injury wasn’t more severe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he has a high ankle sprain and expects the injury to keep him out for anywhere from two to six weeks. The 32-year-old Cobb acknowledged that he initially feared the injury was much more serious. Cobb...
DC Sports Huddle: Making sense of the Commanders’ QB conundrum and Snyder’s ownership strife
The Washington Commanders will be without Carson Wentz for at least a month, opening the door for Taylor Heinicke’s return to the starting lineup. Will the journeyman backup yield better results for the Burgundy and Gold offense against Green Bay and beyond? Could the switch to Heinicke be permanent?
