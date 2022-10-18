ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report

A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
MALIBU, CA
TheStreet

Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know

Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
TheStreet

Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
CBS Denver

Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard

The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
