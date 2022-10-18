Read full article on original website
James Corden banned, Madonna turned away and saucy rules: What to know about Keith McNally
Restaurateur Keith McNally made headlines after he banned James Corden from his Manhattan restaurant Monday. He is known for refusing to give celebrity customers special treatment.
Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report
A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
Dollar General faces $1.6M in proposed penalties after failed safety inspections at stores in 3 states
The Department of Labor has hit Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with $1.6 million in proposed penalties for not adhering to federal workplace safety standards at four stores in Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The company, which operates more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states, has received...
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know
Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About
It’s been a tough time for the airline industry lately. Flights are getting canceled and delayed more often, passengers are getting unruly, and a surprising amount of people think it’s completely fine to take their shoes off on a flight. But Southwest Airlines (LUV) was looking at least...
Two planes touched wings before crashing and killing all onboard
The NTSB has released it's preliminary report on a mid-air collision that happened in Boulder County last month. Two planes crashed along Niwot Road, killing three men. One plan was a Cessna 172S from a flight school, and the other was a Sonex Aircraft Xenos. The report says both planes were flying at about 7,000-7,500 feet, and were operating under visual flight rules. The Cessna turned eastbound, and the flight track data of the two planes merged, and then both planes rapidly descended. The report says that investigators found fragmented sections of the outboard left wings of both airplanes in a field below the point where the two flight tracks merged.The report indicates that both airplanes were operating within the Mode-C veil of the Denver International Airport Class B airspace that requires automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) "out" transmissions. The Cessna was equipped with ADS-B "in/out" equipment, and did transmit ADS-B data. The Sonex did not transmit ADS-B data during the accident flight. ADS-B is used to detect and alert pilots to potential traffic conflicts.
Daily Mail
USAF F-35 crashes and explodes into flames at end of runway near Salt Lake City base after the pilot ejected from the $80million fighter jet
An $80 million fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Utah, bursting into flames after the pilot ejected. The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday the accident, and said emergency crews were responding. 'An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway. Pilot...
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Flight warning – how taking snacks off the plane could get you into trouble with POLICE
EVERY now and again, an airline gives you a snack that you fancy saving for later. But avoid the temptation to pack it into your hand luggage and disembark the plane, because it could get you into trouble with border police. A woman who mistakenly took some fruit from her...
They Actually Found a Snake On a Plane — in New Jersey
The 2006 thriller "Snakes on a Plane" came to life when police had to be called to a gate at the Newark Airport to remove an unexpected passenger.
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
Daily Mail
American Airlines passenger, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison after sucker-punching male flight attendant on plane from Cabo to LA
Shocking footage shows the moment an American Airlines passenger attacked a unsuspecting flight attendant - sneaking up behind him and sucker punching the staffer aboard a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles. The incident transpired on Flight 377 from San Jose del Cabo to LAX on Wednesday, and saw the...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
Taco Bell slammed for partnering with Pete Davidson in new ad: ‘Absolutely repulsive’
After Taco Bell apologized for their old breakfast menu, customers are still not happy with the company. Since "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson joined forces with Taco Bell, fans of the food franchise were quick to criticize the partnership. Critics were mostly vocal on Reddit, as users posted their...
Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $454 million with a cash value of $232.6 million.
