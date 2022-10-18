Read full article on original website
Netflix stock price forecast: JPMorgan sees another 25% upside
JPMorgan analyst upgrades Netflix to "overweight" with upside to $330. Doug Anmuth is bullish on the soon-to-be-launched ad-supported tier. Netflix stock is trading just below its 200-Day moving average today. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) opened 10% up this morning after returning to subscriber growth in its fiscal Q3. But a...
Generac Holdings technical outlook: is selling now overdone?
Generac Holdings stock lost 14% on Wednesday after preliminary Q3 results. The stock remains under pressure, and buyers are not overdone. Generac at $100 is likely the price bottom. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was at the centre of accelerated selloffs on Wednesday. The stock crashed by 14% in premarket after...
Snap stock is at a ‘total loss of confidence’ after the Q3 report
Snap reports another disappointing quarter and refuses to issue guidance. Gene Munster discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. Snap stock crashed nearly 30% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) crashed nearly 30% in extended trading after reporting yet another disappointing quarter and refusing to...
Pro: D R Horton is a ‘buy’ despite the U.S. housing recession
U.S. home sales and listings were down 25% and 22% last month. B. Riley's Art Hogan makes a bull case for the D R Horton stock. Shares of the homebuilder are currently down 35% for the year. U.S. housing market has seen a lot of pain this year as mortgage...
S&P 500 will bottom around the 3,000 level: Thomas Peterffy
Interactive Brokers' Chairman says U.S. economy is headed for stagflation. He sees possibility of another 20% downside in benchmark S&P 500 index. IBKR topped Street estimates in its fiscal Q3 despite lower trading volume. About 9.0% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their quarterly results so far and roughly...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Should you buy or sell US stocks ahead of the US midterms?
Equity investors prepare for the US midterm election scheduled in the first part of November. Weakness in the stock market before the election day is not unusual. Stock market investors await midterm elections in the United States as the event that might move the market. Scheduled on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the midterm election historically moved the stock market.
Two Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks: Which Is the Better Buy?
One is putting in all-time highs, while the other remains in a slump.
Should you buy LUNC after developers lower the burn tax rate?
Terra Classic community successfully passed a vote to reduce the burn tax. The network will only apply a tax rate of 0.2% on each transaction. Market cap of LUNC increased by 10% within the last 24 hours. The Terra Classic contributors within the blockchain have reduced the burn tax, which...
Ocado share price has crawled back: Will these gains hold?
Ocado share price has rebounded in the past few days. This recovery is due to the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger. Analysts expect that Ocado will be used by the two companies. Ocado (LON: OCDO) share price has made a slow comeback in the past few days as investors react to a...
Novogratz: Markets are in for a rough few months
Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz expects 'wild bear rallies" but trends will remain. There's no "big knight on a horse" coming to the aid of suffering markets, with negative factors in place. Stocks are likely still 15-20% off bottoms, Novogratz told Bloomberg. As markets continue to wobble, with risk assets...
pSTAKE partners with Anchorage Digital to allow institutions to hold PSTAKE token
The partnership allows Anchorage Digital to provide institutions with the ability to hold PSTAKE token. pSTAKE is a leading liquid staking solutions for Cosmos and BNB Chain. Asset holder using pSTAKE receive rewards without sacrificing the liquidity of their assets. Liquid staking protocol pSTAKE finance has partnered with Anchorage Digital,...
Generac shares are down 25% on Wednesday: explore why
Generac's preliminary Q3 numbers come in well below Street estimates. Generac shares tanked this morning also because of lowered guidance. Wall Street sees more than a 150% upside in Generac stock on average. Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is down nearly 25% on Wednesday after the maker of backup power...
LSEG is keeping ‘resilient’ in the face of U.K.’s economic turmoil
London Stock Exchange Group reports a better-than-expected Q3. Wealth Club's Charlie Huggins reacts to the quarterly update. LSEG still closed the regular session slightly in the red on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON: LSEG) ended in the red on Friday even though the financial information company reported a...
Fidelity opens up Ethereum trading to institutional investors
Fidelity Digital Assets will offer Ethereum custody and trading to institutional clients from 28 October 2022. Investors will be able to buy, sell and transfer Ether, the native cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Fidelity recently announced an Ethereum Index Fund and is among Wall Street firms to launch a crypto...
JPMorgan hires former Celsius exec Aaron Iovine
JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) has hired Aaron Iovine, a former regulatory affairs executive at bankrupt crypto lender Celsius (CEL/USD), only a few weeks after he left the embattled crypto company. Reuters reported the development, citing the new JPMorgan Chase $ Co employee’s LinkedIn profile. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips...
PODCAST: How a 100% crypto hedge fund is outperforming the stock market
ZX Squared are a 100% crypto fund, investing entirely in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Dan chats with Felix about their impressive performance despite the bear market. Through option strategies, they aim to reduce volatility of the otherwise extremely volatile BTC & ETH. Like most people, when I look my portfolio today...
JD Sports share price outlook as UK retail sales slip
JP Sports (LON: JD) share price has been in a strong downward trend in 2022 as concerns about growth continues. The stock dropped by more than 6% on Friday and reached a low of 94.25p, which was about 60% below the highest level this year. Its market cap has crashed to more than 4.85 billion pounds.
LTC price movement after address activity and whale transactions explosion
LTC’s trading volume saw a spike of 21% in the span of the last 24 hours. Santiment released a report that the address activity and whale transactions exploded. Litecoin saw the highest address activity and over $1 million in whale transaction value in 2022. Santiment released a report on...
