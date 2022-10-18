ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US recession odds rise to 100% as inflation squeezes the economy

There is almost near certainty that the U.S. economy will enter a recession within the next year, according to a new statistical analysis from Bloomberg Economics. The probability modeling forecasts a 100% chance of the economy hitting a downturn by October 2023. That is up from 65% for the same period of time in the previous update of the model.
These business titans are sounding the alarm over the US economy

A growing number of influential Wall Street executives and business titans have sounded the alarm over the state of the U.S. economy. Relentless inflation combined with the most hawkish Federal Reserve in decades have raised the specter of a recession, according to some of the most prominent CEOs in the country.
Elon Musk accuses Fed of 'looking in the rearview mirror' with rate hikes

Elon Musk issued a stern warning this week to the Federal Reserve as it embarks on one of the most aggressive campaigns in decades to crush out-of-control inflation. The U.S. central bank, he said, is raising interest rates too high, too quickly – even though the Tesla CEO believes the economy has entered a period of deflation.
Unrelenting inflation forces more Americans to consider getting a second job

More than half of working Americans are considering working a second job as painfully high inflation rapidly erodes their purchasing power. That's according to a new survey from Qualtrics International, which showed that 38% of workers have looked for a second job. Another 14% are considering searching for another job, according to the survey of 1,000 full-time U.S. employees.
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet burned $158,000 worth of fuel in two months despite frequent climate activism

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an outspoken proponent of climate change activism, owns a private jet which burned more than $158,000 worth of jet fuel in less than two months. Zuckerberg's jet, a Gulfstream G650, has burned at least $158,448 worth of jet fuel across 28 different trips between Aug. 20 and Oct. 15, according to data from flight tracking software ADS-B Exchange compiled by programmer Jack Sweeney. The jet has crisscrossed across the continental United States, traveling to Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and several other states often before returning to its apparent base in San Jose, California.
