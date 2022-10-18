ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto Bay, FL

Click10.com

Miami police release video of suspected I-95 killer

MIAMI – Miami police have released video of a dirt bike rider suspected of shooting and killing a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 Sunday night. The victim, 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street just before 7:30 p.m. when he was shot several times, police said.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home

MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Lauderhill man accused of threatening ‘shootout’ at Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Lauderhill man for threatening a shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe contacted the Broward County Regional Communications Emergency Dispatch and stated...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect

MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police find man missing from downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami police found a man who went missing from the city’s downtown area, the department said Tuesday. Shaun Hollback-Hansen, 33, had been last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. The Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday evening that Hollback-Hansen was located “in good health.”
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood honors 2 late police officers in the neighborhood they patrolled

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – City officials met on Monday to rename the neighborhood network center building in honor of two Hollywood Police Department officers. Officer Frankie M. Shivers died after she was shot while on duty on Sept. 5, 1982. Officer R.D. Sanders, the first black police officer in Hollywood, died in 1984, about a decade after he retired from more than two decades of service.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL

