Click10.com
Surveillance video shows machete-wielding man knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a male suspect after being caught on camera approaching several homes with a machete in hand in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Monday morning. Security footage captured the man wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, walking...
Click10.com
Miami police release video of suspected I-95 killer
MIAMI – Miami police have released video of a dirt bike rider suspected of shooting and killing a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 Sunday night. The victim, 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street just before 7:30 p.m. when he was shot several times, police said.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home
MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Click10.com
Lauderhill man accused of threatening ‘shootout’ at Fort Lauderdale airport
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Lauderhill man for threatening a shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe contacted the Broward County Regional Communications Emergency Dispatch and stated...
Click10.com
Police say black cargo van could offer clue about attempted abduction in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released a new clue in the hunt for a man they say tried to lure a girl into a van twice. The incidents in question happened last week as a 10-year-old girl was walking in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
Click10.com
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Click10.com
Teenage boy accused of ‘pure evil’ to be charged as adult in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a Broward County judge on Monday that they were charging Jamarius Charles as an adult. The 16-year-old boy and Corey Jones, 18, kidnapped a woman at gunpoint on Sept. 14 in Pompano Beach, according to prosecutors. The victim said they stole her Toyota...
Click10.com
Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect
MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
Click10.com
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County. Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the...
Click10.com
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
Click10.com
Miami mom arrested after police say she encouraged, then joined school fight
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami woman was in court Tuesday facing a felony child abuse charge after school police accused her of encouraging her son to fight another boy at a north Miami-Dade middle school and then joining in the fracas. Bianca Maria Parrilla, 29, also faces a...
Click10.com
FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
Click10.com
Police find man missing from downtown Miami
MIAMI – Miami police found a man who went missing from the city’s downtown area, the department said Tuesday. Shaun Hollback-Hansen, 33, had been last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. The Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday evening that Hollback-Hansen was located “in good health.”
Click10.com
Witnesses: Argument over fender-bender escalates to shooting outside Hollywood body shop
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating after one person was shot outside of an auto body shop in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood Monday morning. The shooting happened before noon in the 5600 block of Funston Street. Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department,...
Click10.com
Hollywood honors 2 late police officers in the neighborhood they patrolled
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – City officials met on Monday to rename the neighborhood network center building in honor of two Hollywood Police Department officers. Officer Frankie M. Shivers died after she was shot while on duty on Sept. 5, 1982. Officer R.D. Sanders, the first black police officer in Hollywood, died in 1984, about a decade after he retired from more than two decades of service.
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Click10.com
South Florida Wildlife Center helps animals injured during Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian displaced so many people by wiping out their houses and businesses, but the major storm also destroyed many animal habitats and homes too. Now, the South Florida Wildlife Center in Broward County is housing and rehabilitating animals from Southwest Florida. “In our pelican...
Click10.com
Victims’ of homophobic attack in South Beach ask judge to give 4 remorseful a ‘chance’
SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – It has been four years since a surveillance video showed when a group of four men beat up Rene Chalarca and Dimitri Lugonov and shouted homophobic slurs during the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade. On Monday, the attackers showed remorse. In turn, the victims, who...
