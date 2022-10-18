Last week Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were part of a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. During the match, Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Just as it looked like Solo Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to the aid of their stablemate.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO