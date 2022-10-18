Read full article on original website
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce his St. John’s HOF nod
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John’s University for its decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame because of accusations of neglect in their lives following his role in the 2002 fatal shooting of a limousine driver. Tryumph...
A perfect 10: Hudson shakes off rival Stow's best punch, carries momentum into postseason
HUDSON — One rival was playing for history. The other, mostly for pride. The motivation was different for both teams in Week 10, but the intensity of the game showed it was still Hudson-Stow. Beacon Blitz:Week 10 scores for Akron-area high school football: Hoban loses; Buchtel wins City ...
Detroit Pistons game score vs. Indiana Pacers: Time, TV and more for Game 3
Detroit Pistons (1-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-2) When: 7 p.m. Saturday. Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. ...
Survive and advance: Gibson Southern extends streak to 21 after shootout with Vincennes
FORT BRANCH, Ind. — Devan Roberts calmly sat postgame as he caught his breath. The Gibson Southern senior running back's family members surrounded him on the field as he picked something off his cleats. Perhaps he was soaking in the moment. He's not guaranteed another game on Jack Jewel Memorial Field. After all, the...
Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee odds, picks and predictions
The Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks (4-2) visit Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Saturday to take on the 4th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (6-0). Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Tennessee-Martin vs. Tennessee odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The Skyhawks,...
