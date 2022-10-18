Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
A man was shot dead, Bradenton Police seek information
BRADENTON - A 64 year old man was killed in Bradenton and detectives are looking for a homicide suspect tonight. Gunfire erupted in the 700 block of 17th street East in Bradenton just after 8:30 Thursday night. "Officers responded to the scene and they found a man deceased, he was...
snntv.com
Call center reaching out to aid businesses in North Port, following Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT - The City of North Port is reaching out to aid local businesses following Hurricane Ian's destructive wake. “They’re very amazed that we are taking the time to call every business in the City of North Port," said City of North Port Employee, Jane DeClercq. Once the...
snntv.com
Two people airlifted to hospital after a crash on I-75 in North Port
NORTH PORT (WSNN) - A major crash on I-75 in North Port sends two people to the hospital. A dump truck and a white Toyota Corolla sedan collided on the Northbound entrance ramp to I-75 at Sumter Blvd around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. FHP says the driver of the sedan,...
snntv.com
What's Happening on the Suncoast : 10/21 - 10/23
(WSNN) - The recent weather definitely makes it feel like fall in Florida, but so do some of the events coming up. From Breast Cancer walks and Fall Festivals to a Chili Cookoff and an Angola festival, here is What's Happening on the Suncoast. Walk for a good cause at...
snntv.com
Bomb threat forces evacuation in Gulf Gate
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 19, 2022 - A mass evacuation in Gulf Gate after an argument led to a bomb threat at around 7:30 Wednesday night. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this bomb threat after an unknown man got into a verbal altercation with patrons at Hurricane Mike's bar on Mall Drive. While leaving, he said he had a bomb in his backpack.
snntv.com
A story of strength: Sarasota woman fights cancer caused by chemo
A Sarasota woman is fighting a battle with Leukemia. A rare form that was caused by the chemo that saved her life from breast cancer. “I remember breaking down in tears the very first chemo. It doesn’t feel real, it's really happening,” said Kendra Vittorini. With her husband...
snntv.com
North Port shuts down damaged water structure rumors
NORTH PORT - North Port wants to dispel rumors about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. Contractor crews in North Port continue to shore up the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway repairing damage caused by erosion during Hurricane Ian. “We are not designed for a 500 year storm, so water...
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 9 - October 21st
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - It's Week 9 of Friday Football Fever, your home for exclusive high school football highlights on the Suncoast, and games are coming down to the wire prior to the playoffs. Suncoast Scoreboard:. Booker 41, Bayshore 7 (Tues. 10/18) Venice 31, Riverview 21. Port Charlotte 42, Southeast 15.
snntv.com
Game of the Week: Venice vs. Riverview
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Week 9 of Friday Football Fever just one day away, the Riverview Rams are set to take part in our Absolute Aluminum Game of the Week, against the Venice Indians. Tomorrow night will see the 1-4 Riverview Rams and the 3-2 Venice Indians collide...at Cleland Stadium....
Comments / 0