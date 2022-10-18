A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester United heads to Chelsea without Cristiano Ronaldo but with more confidence after an acclaimed performance beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League midweek. Ronaldo refused to go on as a substitute and headed to the changing room before the end of the game. He was omitted from the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, in fourth, is one point and one place ahead of United. Second-placed Manchester City looks to bounce back from its first loss, at Liverpool last weekend, by beating Brighton at home. Liverpool has problems up front ahead of a trip to last-placed Nottingham Forest. Forward Darwin Nunez has a thigh injury and could join Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the sidelines. Everton hosts Crystal Palace also.

16 HOURS AGO