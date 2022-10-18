Read full article on original website
Newcastle plans Saudi Arabia trip during World Cup break
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has confirmed another midseason trip to Saudi Arabia days after playing a Premier League match in the kingdom’s green and white colors. The Saudi-owned club said Friday it will hold a training camp in the Middle Eastern country during the break for the World Cup in early December, less than a year after its first trip there.
Ex-France winger Ribéry retires amid ongoing knee issues
SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Former France winger Franck Ribéry announced his retirement on Friday because of insurmountable knee problems. The 39-year-old Ribéry, who played for France in the 2006 World Cup final and won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, announced the decision in a video posted on social media, where the Salernitana player also thanked his family and fans.
MATCHDAY: Man United at Chelsea without sanctioned Ronaldo
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Manchester United heads to Chelsea without Cristiano Ronaldo but with more confidence after an acclaimed performance beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League midweek. Ronaldo refused to go on as a substitute and headed to the changing room before the end of the game. He was omitted from the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, in fourth, is one point and one place ahead of United. Second-placed Manchester City looks to bounce back from its first loss, at Liverpool last weekend, by beating Brighton at home. Liverpool has problems up front ahead of a trip to last-placed Nottingham Forest. Forward Darwin Nunez has a thigh injury and could join Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the sidelines. Everton hosts Crystal Palace also.
Valverde returns to Barcelona in charge of Bilbao
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ernesto Valverde, the last coach to lead Barcelona to a Spanish league title, will make his first return to Camp Nou on Sunday in charge of Athletic Bilbao. Valverde was fired by Barcelona in January 2020 despite having won two consecutive league titles and with...
Juventus beats Empoli 4-0 ahead of crucial European match
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus could be back on track after a dismal few weeks for the Bianconeri. Adrien Rabiot scored twice late on to add to goals from Weston McKennie and Moise Kean as they beat Empoli 4-0 on Friday for their second straight victory. Juventus was still...
Manchester City v Brighton, Everton v Crystal Palace and more: clockwatch – live
Clockwatch: Follow all the action from the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and beyond with Barry Glendenning
FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers for Women’s World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Broadcasters were criticized by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Saturday for what he called unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. Offers of just 1% of the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have been rejected,...
Draw offers US women's soccer team straightforward path to unprecedented three-peat at World Cup
The U.S. women's soccer team could have a relatively straightforward path to a third consecutive, and fifth overall, World Cup title.
Former No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep has been suspended after failing a doping test
LONDON (AP) — Former No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep has been suspended after failing a doping test. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year
Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, winning three tour titles and recently becoming the first U.S. man to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings since 2017. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up...
