Spectrum joins Lumbee tribe, Sen. Britt and Rep. Graham, in Real Rural Tech Talk Roundtable
CHARLOTTE — Representatives of Spectrum and The Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club will be joined by state Sen. Danny Britt and state Rep. C
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nurse leaders identify emotional health, retention as top workforce challenges
Staff members’ emotional health and well-being, as well as staff retention, are among the top workforce challenges identified by nurse leaders responding to the latest survey by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and consulting firm Joslin Insight. Of the 1,781 nurse leaders — managers, directors and chief nursing...
wcbu.org
Bustos presents ICC with $500K check to bolster community revitalization initiative
A half-million-dollar federal grant for the “Peoria Cradle to Career” initiative could lead to more funding toward revitalizing Peoria's south side. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos presented a ceremonial $500,000 check to Illinois Central College on Thursday to jump start the initiative aimed at addressing critical needs of Peoria's 61605 zip code.
