The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union located inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery, but he has not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct....
Pevely man suspected of stealing car in Arnold area
A 25-year-old Pevely man is suspected of stealing a car from outside a home in the 2900 block of Highland House Villas Court southwest of Arnold. The Ford Fusion was valued at about $20,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The car was left unlocked with the keys inside...
Arnold Police Officers Association to hold Pumpkin Run
The Arnold Police Officers Association’s Behind the Badge Pumpkin Run will return for its second year. The event is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in Arnold City Park on Bradley Beach Road off Jeffco Boulevard near the Meramec River. Participants may register for the race...
St. Louis teen charged in connection with seven burglaries
A St. Louis 15-year-old has been charged with seven counts of burglary for incidents that occurred in August in Fenton or other parts of St. Louis County. A 17-year-old also connected to the incidents is in custody, the St. Louis County Police reported. In addition, detectives from the Bureau of...
High Ridge woman charged in unemployment insurance scam
A High Ridge woman is facing three federal charges for allegedly abusing her position with the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security by allowing at least eight people to receive a total of $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office reported.
Roberts Pest Control
Roberts Pest Control prides itself on solving problems. Pest control is both an art and a science. Charles Roberts, who started Roberts Pest Control, 509 W. Main St., Festus, about 17 years ago, said the job of keeping creepy-crawly things at bay in your living quarters covers more than just coming in and spraying some chemicals on your baseboards.
Jefferson County sees three more COVID-19 deaths reported this week
The Jefferson County Health Department reported three new COVID-19-related deaths this week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 577 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a man in his 90s, and two women in their 80s. The three deaths...
Voters will have to produce photo ID for Nov. 8 election
Voters in the Nov. 8 election will be required to produce a photo ID to cast a regular ballot. A court challenge to the law that the General Assembly passed earlier this year was dismissed on Oct. 13 by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem in Jefferson City. “What that...
Announcement confirms James Hardie Industries is coming to Crystal City
About 150 people, including state and local officials, gathered this morning, Oct. 20, in front of Crystal City Hall for an announcement that James Hardie Industries will build a 1.25 million-square-foot facility on and around the Festus Municipal Airport property. According to the James Hardie Industries website, the company, based...
Realty Executives Premiere - Jessi Willis
Jessi Willis of Realty Executives Premiere, 113 Hilltop Village Center Drive, in Eureka, said she focuses on providing a personal experience for all of her clients. Willis, 39, of Eureka has been a real estate agent for five years, and she said she makes sure she works to meet her clients’ needs.
Coldwell Banker Realty - Karen LaPlant
Home buying should not be stressful, Realtor Karen LaPlant said. “It is a serious process, but it should be fun,” she said. LaPlant, 61, has been a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty – Gundaker Metro South in Festus for the last 17 years. She said one way she tries to relieve clients’ stress is by looking for potential problem areas they may not see in a home.
Robin Fern Strathmann, 69, Imperial
Robin Fern Strathmann, 69, of Imperial died Oct. 14, 2022. Ms. Strathmann was the owner of Siemens Printing and a member of Life Church. Born May 26, 1953, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Fern (Kreuter) and Raymond Siemens. She was preceded in death by her...
STL Brite Lights
Want to be the envy of your neighborhood this holiday season?. Don’t traipse to the big box store to pick up a few more boxes of Christmas lights. The admiration of your neighbors is just a call away. For the fourth straight season, STL Brite Lights is installing Christmas...
Exit Elite Realty - Crystal Schirmer
Crystal Schirmer of Exit Elite Realty believes experience is key for a real estate agent who is serving customers in the current market. The Festus-based agent, who works out of Exit Elite’s office at 1960 Richardson Road in Arnold, said while it is still a sellers’ market, someone putting their home on the market should no longer expect a high volume of offers that may drive up the price.
De Soto Goes Pink holds new Witching for a Cure festival
De Soto Goes Pink will hold its first Witching for a Cure festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise funds for local women who have breast cancer. The festival will be held at 9:30 a.m. along De Soto’s Main Street from Miller Street to Amvets Drive. The event will run through the afternoon, organizer Linda Henry said.
ReMax Best Choice
Broker Rhonda Overberg of ReMax Best Choice in Festus has chosen to showcase Realtor Bobbie Browne and his team. “The Overbergs are amazing to work for,” said Browne, 58, who has been in the business 10 years, the last eight with Best Choice. “They are very supportive.”. Browne...
Calendar of events Oct. 20-27
School play, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Windsor High School auditorium, 949 Windsor Harbor Road, Imperial. Play: “Dr. Evil and a Basket of Kittens.”. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays, Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Speaker: Barb Kay. Cost: $6 members, $7 residents; $8 for others. Reservations: Ann, 636-938-6775.
Thelma L. Bradford, 93, formerly of De Soto
Thelma L. Bradford, 93, of Houston, Texas, formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Fountainwood at Lake Houston in Atascocita, Texas. Mrs. Bradford retired after teaching at Vineland Elementary School. She had taught at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School as well. She was the matriarch of the Bradford, Meadows, and Lewis families. Born March 19, 1929, in Sabula, she was the daughter of the late David Wesley and Pauline Mary (Lewis) Meadows.
Arnold Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 21
The Arnold Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual trunk-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the Fox Elementary School parking lot, 739 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. As of Oct. 13, about 30 spots had been reserved for participants to hand out treats at the event, chamber executive director Stephanie Engle said.
Missouri Farm Bureau Agency
Nicole Ghirardi, sales manager for the Missouri Farm Bureau Agency in Hillsboro, said she knows that being available when her customers need her is vital. “You can email me, you can call me, you can text me and no matter the time, we will be calling you back. We will be getting in touch with you. It’s not just a 9-to-5 office. We’re always there.”
