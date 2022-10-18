ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More

AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The good news: Stocks are on pace to have their best week since early last month. The bad news: U.S. markets are on a two-day losing streak, and things didn't look so great before the bell Friday, either. After a promising start to the week, when stocks were fueled by relatively strong earnings reports from big banks and others, bond yields shot up, sending equities down. On Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.239% for the first time in 14 years. Yields for the 2-year and the 30-year also hit levels not seen in more than a decade. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Snap Shares Plunge Nearly 30%, Closing at Lowest Since Early 2019

Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. Shares of Snap fell...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple's Top Designer Is Leaving the Company Three Years After Taking Over From Jony Ive

Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, Apple confirmed to CNBC on Friday. She took over for former Apple design chief Jony Ive three years ago when he left to start his own independent firm. Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia's Energy Supply Looks Secure — Even as Europe Scrambles

As Europe struggles with a power shortage, Asia-Pacific's power supply remains secure mainly because it uses a lot of coal, data has shown. Unlike Europe which relies on gas for energy creation, gas makes up a much smaller portion of Asia's power mix. According to the International Energy Agency's latest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Snap Plunges More Than 25% on Third-Quarter Revenue Miss

Snap beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share but missed on revenue. The company's board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million. Snap said in late August that it would cut 20% of staff as part of a major restructuring. Snap shares plummeted more than 25% in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines Expects Fourth-Quarter Profit Thanks to Strong Travel Demand

American's revenue rose to a record $13.46 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 13% from 2019 despite flying nearly 10% less. The airline said it expects the strength to continue through the end of the holiday season. American's fuel bill nearly doubled from a year ago to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Charts Showing the Market Turmoil Wreaked During UK PM Liz Truss' Tenure

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was in office for just 44 days before she announced her resignation on Thursday. Her time as leader may have been short, but the impact her tenure had on the British economy was huge. Truss and her former Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Netflix Is Cracking Down on Password Sharing. How That Could Affect Your Account

Attention all Netflix freeloaders: The streaming service is working on a way to crack down on password sharing. “We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders on Oct. 18.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]." Iron Mountain...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was last up by 0.6% against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down as much as 1.4%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy