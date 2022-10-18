ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

‘Leading the mob’: Lima woman gets 5 years prison for January bar fight

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pu7TV_0idtZuj200
Janicqua Bailey will spend at least five years in prison for her role in a January bar fight that left a man seriously injured. Jessica Orozco | The Lima News

LIMA — A Lima woman who removed her ankle monitor to skip sentencing in September was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison for a January assault at J’s American Pub.

Janicqua Bailey, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a fight at the bar that left Bradin Fisher-Jones with extensive facial fractures that required him to be transported to a Toledo hospital for surgery via helicopter, according to court records.

Bailey was originally set to be sentenced on Sept. 14 but did not appear in court. Her GPS ankle monitor was found “greased up,” perhaps having been lubricated to be removed, Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser said. The woman evaded arrest until Oct. 9, when she was found by police.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines showed three video clips a bystander recorded on their phone and posted to Facebook of the January 22 incident, in which the majority of the fight can be seen. In the third clip, Bailey can be seen pushing or hitting Jordan Wehrly, who was an off-duty Spencerville Police Department patrol officer at the time but has since left the position. It then appears that Fisher-Jones attempted to defend the officer, reaching across and hitting Bailey.

Nicholas Williams, her boyfriend at the time who received four years in prison for the same incident, appeared to get involved in the assault of Fisher-Jones. Bailey punched and kicked the victim and while he was down kicked his face.

The two eventually backed off while others continued the assault before a bystander stepped in and broke up the fight.

Zachary Maisch, Bailey’s attorney, said that Bailey was wearing socks and slides during the initial altercation and can be seen only in socks while assaulting Fisher-Jones. He said she could not cause as much damage as the others involved.

Maisch said Bailey did not appear for her Sept. 14 sentencing because when she learned of Williams’ sentence, “it freaked her out.” He said this was wrong of her to do, but “shows her immaturity.”

When asked if she had anything she wanted to say, Bailey said, “Just, I’m sorry to the victim.”

Kohlrieser said that she does not believe Bailey shows “genuine remorse” for her actions and that she did not have to get involved in the fight. She said Williams entered the fight to defend Bailey.

“Nobody invited you to the fight,” Kohlrieser told Bailey.

Kohlrieser said when Fisher-Jones appeared to retreat from the fight toward the entrance of the bar, all of the co-defendants “chased him down.” She said Bailey “led that mob” to Fisher-Jones, showing her “leadership role” in the incident.

In a statement in her pre-sentencing investigation, Bailey wrote that she had tried to protect herself after Fisher-Jones hit her. She said she felt remorseful and prayed every day that he will forgive her.

Kohlrieser said that the sentence reflects only Bailey’s role in the fight, and not her failure to show up at her previous sentencing hearing. She said the state may press additional charges for fleeing.

According to court documents, Lima police officers were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Wehrly. Upon their arrival, officers found Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood, outside the bar.

Donavan Denson, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison in September for the same incident. Tysheen Polk, who eluded law enforcement until September 14 — the same day Bailey ran from authorities — had pleaded not guilty to charges related to the incident. A pre-trial for Polk is set for Oct. 28 and a jury trial for Nov. 11.

Comments / 6

Related
The Lima News

Lima man charged as major drug offender

LIMA — A Lima man allegedly found by task force and FBI agents to be in possession of more than 300 grams of cocaine, three times the bulk amount, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury last week. Christopher Clary, 33, is charged with three counts of trafficking...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets prison for burglary

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of burglary, a third-degree felony, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday morning. Raimiel Laws, 19, was indicted in September 2021 on aggravated burglary and rape charges for entering the home of a woman in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2021, without her consent and raping her. He pleaded to a reduced charge and the rape charge was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Rose found guilty of lesser assault charge, abduction

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man guilty of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her but not with with a gun after about four hours deliberating Thursday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, was charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability. The jury ruled Rose guilty of assault instead of felonious assault and abduction without the firearm specifications. He was found not guilty of having a weapon under disability.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers is looking for information on Quintez Burns

Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns for failure to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened about a year ago. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about burns you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following three individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .Jared J. Mullins on one count each of possession of drugs and failure to appear...
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered not guilty pleas to charges returned against them by a recent session of the Allen County grand jury:. Adrian Houston, 34, of Lima, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Travis Jarvis, 28, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Otis...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

400 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday. 1000 block of North Main Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 200 block of East Third Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 1500 block of Linden...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Drug Confiscated at Residence in Sycamore

The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a search warrant at 105 East Seventh Street in Sycamore late Wednesday morning. Detectives confiscated suspected fentanyl, cash and evidence of drug trafficking. Two men were detained inside the residence while the search was conducted. They were interviewed and released pending drug results.
SYCAMORE, OH
The Lima News

Cridersville man charged with threatening mother, stepfather

LIMA — A Cridersville man who allegedly threatened to shoot his mother and his stepfather this summer made a brief appearance Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Preston Ries, 29, is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a felony of the second-degree; and abduction, a third-degree felony. All three counts include a specification alleging Ries used a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Lima man pleads guilty to assaulting man

LIMA — A Lima man pleaded guilty Monday morning to felonious assault with a knife in July 2021. Matthew Beck, 41, who was born in Hanover Germany, was charged with two counts of felonious assault on Bruce Tucker on July 31, 2021. After negotiations with the state, one count was dismissed.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19

Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

On October 17, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging Individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Christopher P. Fetter, age 36, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ada woman killed in crash Wednesday

ADA — An Ada woman died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash. Trylbia Prater, 94, pulled her car out of a driveway going east onto state Route 235 into the path of Jessica Minner, 22, of London, whose car hit the woman at around 1:53 p.m, according to a media release. Prater was pronounced dead at the scene.
ADA, OH
WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

New memorial honors Fort Wayne man shot and killed in 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In 2017, Terrance Miles was shot and killed outside of his apartment in Fort Wayne at the age of 36. Tonight, Miles’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Harmar and Berry Streets to celebrate what would have been Miles’s 41st birthday. On top of the birthday celebration, the family says they were honored that the city allowed them to rename the 800 block of Berry Street to “the Terrance Miles Memorial Parkway”.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Crime Victim Services hosts Superhero 5k

LIMA — Crime Victim Services is hosting its 2nd Annual Superhero 5K through its Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program. The race will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m at Faurot Park on South Cole Street in Lima. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero attire. The event will also include face painting and a selfie station. The fundraiser costs $30 per participant. Community members can sign up at runsignup.com under CASA Superhero Run or on the day of the race.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
288
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy