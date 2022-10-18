Brookhaven police investigating after victim kidnapped, robbed

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are searching for kidnappers after someone was abducted and robbed on Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, they are looking into a kidnapping and robbery, but have not released specific details.

Police told Channel 2 that they were currently investigating near North Druid Hills Road and Buford Highway.

They have confirmed that the victim was not injured and they have not yet made any arrests.

It is unclear if police have identified the suspected kidnappers.

