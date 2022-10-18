ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Crossing Montauk Highway Struck By Land Rover In Shirley, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The area of the accident. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A woman was struck and injured while crossing a busy Long Island highway.

The incident took place in Shirley around 9:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 on the Montauk Highway and Aletta Place.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 56-year-old woman was crossing the roadway against the traffic light at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Aletta Place when she was struck by a 2005 Landrover.

The woman was transported to the hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

