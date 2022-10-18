Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Pet friendly, senior apartments starting at $1,536 a month in The BronxBeth TorresBronx, NY
Bridge & Street Closures, Roadworks & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from Oct 21 to 2024
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx and Manhattan from Oct. 21 through 2024. Bronx Halloween Parade, Saturday, Oct. 22. At the discretion of NYPD, due to the formation of the Bronx Halloween Parade...
Streets will be closed for Tour De Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Tour De Bronx at the discretion of the NYPD. The event will begin around 10 a.m., and the following roads will be closed, according to the NYPD. Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and East 144th Street East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East […]
3 pedestrians injured after motorcyclist crashes into them on Bronx street
Three pedestrians, including a teenager, were injured after they were struck by a motorcyclist in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Fordham Heights: NJ Man Charged in Fatal 2020 Hit & Run of Food Delivery Worker, Victorio Hilario-Guzman
Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced on Oct. 19 that a New Jersey man was charged with recklessly driving on the Grand Concourse, leading to the death of Bronx food delivery worker, Victorio Hilario-Guzman, in 2020. In the context of the announcement, Clark said, “The defendant accelerated and ran...
Gunman sought after man shot in leg on Harlem street
Police released a photo of a gunman being sought after a man was shot in the leg in Harlem Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Trio who beat, robbed Bronx food deliveryman of cell, e-bike sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a food delivery person in the Bronx last month, authorities said.
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River Parkway
BRONX - A Bronx man was struck and killed by a car as he attempted to cross the Bronx River Parkway in the dark. At around 5:29 am on October 18, officers responded to an emergency call found a 65-year-old man struck by a car on the northbound Bronx River Parkway at Allerton Road.
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver Indicted
Driving with Suspended License AGAIN Led to Arrest. Victorio Hilario-Guzman was killed in a hit-and-run while delivering food during the pandemic. The alleged driver has been indicted two yearFile Photo.
Man wanted for slashing NYPD tires in the Bronx
Police released video Thursday of the suspected vandal in the tire-slashing at Kelly Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood just after 12 p.m.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
Van Cortlandt Village: Four Sought in Armed Robbery Pattern
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the people seen in the attached photos and video who are being sought in connection to a local gunpoint robbery pattern identified in Van Cortlandt Village. Police from the 50th Precinct said the first incident took place on Monday, Oct....
Arrest Made In Newark Homicide
A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor
Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Out Of Compliance: Police Shut Down 3 Yonkers Smoke Shops After Inspections
Three Westchester smoke shops were shut down by police after they said they discovered them selling unlicensed marijuana and THC products. The shut-downs follow inspections conducted by the Yonkers Police Department, which visited smoke shops across the city to make sure they were in compliance with the law, police said.
Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
‘This didn’t have to happen.’ Residents displaced by East Orange fire say city ignored their concerns
Displaced residents in East Orange say a major fire that destroyed an abandoned home could have been avoided.
Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop
Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
