Bronx, NY

PIX11

Streets will be closed for Tour De Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Several streets will be closed on Sunday for the Tour De Bronx at the discretion of the NYPD. The event will begin around 10 a.m., and the following roads will be closed, according to the NYPD. Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and East 144th Street East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East […]
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Man Killed Crossing Bronx River Parkway

BRONX - A Bronx man was struck and killed by a car as he attempted to cross the Bronx River Parkway in the dark. At around 5:29 am on October 18, officers responded to an emergency call found a 65-year-old man struck by a car on the northbound Bronx River Parkway at Allerton Road.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage student was allegedly found in possession of a loaded handgun at a Crown Heights high school on Friday, according to officials. The dean at Middle College High School at Medgar Evers on Carroll Street near Nostrand Avenue stopped the 17-year-old around 10 a.m. because he allegedly smelled of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Van Cortlandt Village: Four Sought in Armed Robbery Pattern

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the people seen in the attached photos and video who are being sought in connection to a local gunpoint robbery pattern identified in Van Cortlandt Village. Police from the 50th Precinct said the first incident took place on Monday, Oct....
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Newark Homicide

A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged in the August killing of another man, authorities said. Tyquil Martin is facing charges of murder and various weapons offenses in the Saturday, Aug. 13 death of Thomas Pickett, 23, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

East Orange Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged with murder and one with various related offenses in last month's shooting death of a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, were arrested in the death of Khalif Ligon, 29, on Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing During Fight Over Bad Manners at NYC Smoke Shop

Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly stabbed to death a man who held a door open for him at a NYC smoke shop, then confronted him for not saying "thank you." The simple act of kindness became one of the last things that 37-year-old Joan Nunez ever did. Video showed the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Sept. 21 between Nunez and another man, identified by police as Edwin Pedroza. A witness said Nunez made a comment about not getting thanked by the man for whom he held the door open — to which the other man said that he never asked Nunez to open it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

