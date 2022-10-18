Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Newer coronavirus subvariants ticking up in California amid concerns of winter wave
California is closely watching a rise in new subvariants, as L.A. County and San Francisco Bay Area officials warn that cases are no longer substantially decreasing.
Far-Right Hindu Nationalism Is Gaining Ground In The U.S.
Hindutva, an extremist ideology, takes many cues from white nationalism — and it’s endangering millions of Muslims and other religious minorities.
What It's Like to Fly on Spirit Airlines (Instead of Southwest)
Spirit Airlines (SAVE) offers a fairly simple proposition: Customers pay very low prices but get little other than seats -- and not specific ones -- on the planes. Everything from a carry-on bag to the opportunity to choose a seat costs more, and it's all a la carte. Technically, if...
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
Hurricane Roslyn heads toward Mexico and could strengthen to a Category 4 before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Comments / 0