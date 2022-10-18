ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
US105

Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata

There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Energy experts predict cost of home heating to rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent cool weather may have residents ready to pay more to stay warm through colder days and nights. No matter how you heat your home, experts predict that along with everything else these days, the cost of that heat is likely to jump. According to a forecast from the Energy Information Administration, those who use electricity to heat their homes will see about a 10-percent jump.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'

ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Truck takes out power pole on Morgan Ave., no injuries reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning accident may have been caused by wet roads, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. A truck swerved off the road and took out a power pole on Morgan Ave. near Bonilla Plaza Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. Officers were quickly on scene to make sure there were no live wires that fell from the pole during the crash.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy