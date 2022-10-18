Read full article on original website
Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas
There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
Amazing Texas Artist Wows Community With Selena Piñata
There are a couple of things you just don’t mess with when you come to the great state of Texas. You don’t mess with the Dallas Cowboys, you definitely don’t talk about our barbecue, and last but not least understand that Selena Quintanilla Perez has been and will always be known as the queen of Tejano.
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
North Beach History Plaza completed
Corpus Christi city officials and members of the North Beach Community Association were on hand for the official ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays. "I've been doing it probably 10 years,"...
Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th
There were 12 perfect scores this week as inspectors went around the Coastal Bend looking for who has a clean and who has a dirty kitchen.
Abbott backed by south Texas law enforcement to close southern border
Abbott said it has been a record year for migrants entering the country. He said some have brought crime and drugs into the country.
UPDATE: 361 Grants responds to 3NEWS story about refunds, calls to food bank
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: 361 Grants provided a statement early Friday morning which addresses allegations made in this story. It has been added to the end of this story so the story can lend context to the statement. 3NEWS has learned of as many as eight ongoing...
KIII TV3
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
Buying or selling a home in Corpus Christi is a tricky proposition in this economy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — National experts say home sales are falling fast and prices are coming down, but mortgage rates keep climbing. Despite that, local real-estate experts said it's still a sellers market. "Corpus Christi's real-estate market has gone way up in value," said Guernsey and Associates' Gene Guernsey....
Energy experts predict cost of home heating to rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent cool weather may have residents ready to pay more to stay warm through colder days and nights. No matter how you heat your home, experts predict that along with everything else these days, the cost of that heat is likely to jump. According to a forecast from the Energy Information Administration, those who use electricity to heat their homes will see about a 10-percent jump.
Borchard Fairgrounds to turn into Field of Honor for Veterans Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In November, the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds will turn into a Field of Honor for military veterans, current service members and those who died defending our country. 1,000 flags will be placed on the grounds to honor the men and women who have given a portion,...
Tale of the tape: No. 2 Angelo State and No. 15 Texas A&M Kingsville
SAN ANGELO, TX. — There are only two match-ups of ranked teams happening this weekend in Division II college football. Out of the two, only one will be a battle of undefeated teams in Angelo State and Texas A&M Kingsville. The second-ranked Rams welcome the 15th-ranked Javelinas to San Angelo Saturday night at LeGrand Stadium, […]
Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'
ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders. "The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.
Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 9 Scores and Highlights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial's miracle 38-34 comeback win over Miller helped kick off Week 9 of the high school football season with the Coastal Bend's game of the year. Click the video above for highlights and a live interview with Eagles Coach Ben Bitner. Then tune in...
Truck takes out power pole on Morgan Ave., no injuries reported
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A morning accident may have been caused by wet roads, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. A truck swerved off the road and took out a power pole on Morgan Ave. near Bonilla Plaza Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. Officers were quickly on scene to make sure there were no live wires that fell from the pole during the crash.
Celebrating 80 years of service
The Wesley Community Center in Corpus Christi held a celebration event for the organization's 80th birthday.
Final farewell for unaccompanied veteran
Nueces County Veteran Services and The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery invited the public to stand in as the Vietnam veteran's family.
Trump rally security will require federal, state and local law enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are in the work to ensure security is at its peak during former President Donald Trump's visit this weekend. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said there are members of many local law enforcement agencies preparing security for Saturday's 'Save America' Trump rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
