Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
1 Trapped In Vehicle Following Crash On Turner Turnpike In Jones
One person was trapped inside of their vehicle Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Jones. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in-between North Post Road and North Anderson Road. The driver lost control and hit a median, according to authorities on the scene. Jim...
Vehicle accident on Turner Turnpike slows down traffic
A vehicle accident on the Eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike is causing traffic to slow-down.
Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead
NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
Woman Rescued From Unmarked Hole In Midwest City
A person was rescued from a hole Wednesday afternoon in Midwest City. The woman was taken out of the hole near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Midwest City fire officials said the woman was taken into an ambulance. It is not yet known if she will be transported to a local hospital.
4 Juveniles Arrested Following Mustang Pursuit, Police Say
Five people were arrested Thursday morning after a chase near Mustang. Initial reports said the chase started north of Mustang, near South Czech Hall Road and Southwest 59th Street, according to authorities. “Once we made contact with the subjects, they chose to attempt to allude the officers and took off...
OKC Police Locate Missing OKC 16-Year-Old
UPDATE: Madisyn Riffe has been located and returned home safely. The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul...
Stillwater Collision Leaves 2 Cyclists Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision near North Jardot Road near East Airport Road in Stillwater where a driver struck two cyclists at around 7:17 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Charles Snyder by the OHP, was driving northbound on North Jardot Road when his vehicle...
Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building
Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
“It’s time to get out,” Residents raddled after fourth homicide of 2022 occurs near SE OKC neighborhood
Residents in a southeast Oklahoma City neighborhood are raddled after yet a deadly shooting in the area.
Police: Man shot, killed at southeast OKC motel
Officials are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City.
Del City man telling drivers to slow down in his neighborhood amid I-40 construction
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Del City resident Hunter Straw is raising the alarm over speeding in his neighborhood. According to him, drivers avoiding traffic caused by road work along I-40 are using his street to get to SE 15th St — and putting kids in the area at risk.
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
Man Arrested In Connection With OKC Bar Beating
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Thursday of an officer's response to a man who was severely beaten and maimed outside a metro bar earlier this month. Police arrested Keironte Compton, 29, this week in connection to the attack and said investigators are working to identify two more suspects.
OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff
Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
A look inside the progress being made at the Crystal Bridge Conservatory
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Gardens has been closed for about a year and a half, but will reopen again soon. Since April of 2021, the Crystal Bridge has been undergoing renovations. The CEO and president at the Myriad Gardens Foundation, Maureen Heffernan, said there's...
Causes ‘rolling’ after Yukon Route 66 car cruise
Support for local non-profit charities grew again at Yukon’s Route 66 car cruise. Yukon 66 Main Street representatives recently presented gifts totaling $3,862.77 from the 4th Annual “Cruise-In for a Cause.”. Participating help causes received these amounts:. Yukon Mobile Meals – $1,028.17. Canadian County Court-Appointed Special Advocates...
