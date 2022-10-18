ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, OK

KOCO

Fatal crash in Norman leaves one person dead

NORMAN, Okla. — A crash in Norman has left one person dead. Roads were shut down overnight near Indian Hills Road and 24th Avenue Northeast while police investigated. One person was killed in a crash but no other information was released. KOCO 5 expects to learn more details soon.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building

Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Causes 'rolling' after Yukon Route 66 car cruise

Support for local non-profit charities grew again at Yukon’s Route 66 car cruise. Yukon 66 Main Street representatives recently presented gifts totaling $3,862.77 from the 4th Annual “Cruise-In for a Cause.”. Participating help causes received these amounts:. Yukon Mobile Meals – $1,028.17. Canadian County Court-Appointed Special Advocates...
YUKON, OK

