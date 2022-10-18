ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgbh.org

Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned

Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Haverhill teachers, district reach tentative deal to end strike

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill announced late Thursday that their strike is over after reaching a tentative agreement with the district and it will allow classrooms to reopen on Friday for some students. "We have a deal. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth we were...
HAVERHILL, MA
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
Boston

Harvard announces new bivalent COVID booster requirement

Harvard will require the new bivalent COVID-19 booster for students, the school announced Monday. All students who plan to be on campus from January onward must receive the new booster “to ensure they are up-to-date,” the school said on its website. To get the shot, students must have a minimum of two months since their last COVID booster. Medical and religious exemptions still apply.
HARVARD, MA
WCVB

On the Charles River, Community Rowing Inc. promotes growth through rowing

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Community Rowing Inc. is dedicated to offering opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, abilities and experience to grow through rowing. Their programs include a partnership with Boston Public Schools to introduce middle school students to the water. CRI is also home to the U.S. Rowing Para...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Annissa Essaibi George named new president, CEO of Big Sister Boston

BOSTON - Former Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George has been named the new president and CEO of Big Sister Boston, the organization announced Thursday.She told WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes she's excited to get going."It's an opportunity to continue to serve as a public servant, as a city councilor, as a classroom teacher, the idea of service is really important to me and Big Sister is an opportunity to continue that service and to do it with girls and to do it with both our littles and our bigs and the staff and the team at Big Sister, that's what drew me to this opportunity," Essaibi George said.She is taking over for Deb Re, who is stepping down after 16 years. Essaibi George officially begins on November 28.For more information, visit their website.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Teamsters ratify new agreement, ending strike against Sysco Boston

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A strike that lasted 20 days ended Thursday when union members in Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly to accept a new 5-year agreement with a wholesale food distribution company. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston, in Plympton, on Oct. 1,...
PLYMPTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA

