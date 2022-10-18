Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Haverhill teachers back in classrooms after district, union reach tentative deal
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts, are back in their classrooms Friday after the district and the union reached a tentative deal. "Oh, we are so happy that we are coming back to school. And everything is done,” parent Daisy Estrella said. The Haverhill Education Association and...
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
Another youth shot in Roxbury; school safety group calls for specific plan from Wu, Skipper
“We are in a school safety crisis,” community movement Boston S.O.S. said Thursday. A boy was shot and injured in Roxbury on Wednesday night, making him the city’s fourth juvenile shooting victim this month. Boston police responded to the area of 21 Rockland St. shortly after 7 p.m....
wgbh.org
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
WCVB
No deal: Classes canceled again Friday as Haverhill teacher strike continues
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Public Schools will remain closed Friday as the standoff between teachers and the district drags on. Talks resumed at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the district and the union failed to reach a deal on a new contract for teachers during the sixth consecutive day of negotiations.
WCVB
Haverhill teachers, district reach tentative deal to end strike
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill announced late Thursday that their strike is over after reaching a tentative agreement with the district and it will allow classrooms to reopen on Friday for some students. "We have a deal. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth we were...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WBUR
Transgender Emergency Fund launches first-of-its-kind housing initiative in Boston
Finding housing in Boston is notoriously difficult and expensive. With Boston's housing shortage crisis, rising median rents and increasing rates of gentrification, securing a place to live is a very precarious dance. But that dance to find housing is even more tricky for members of the LGBTQIA community. Chastity Bowick,...
Harvard announces new bivalent COVID booster requirement
Harvard will require the new bivalent COVID-19 booster for students, the school announced Monday. All students who plan to be on campus from January onward must receive the new booster “to ensure they are up-to-date,” the school said on its website. To get the shot, students must have a minimum of two months since their last COVID booster. Medical and religious exemptions still apply.
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
WCVB
On the Charles River, Community Rowing Inc. promotes growth through rowing
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Community Rowing Inc. is dedicated to offering opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds, abilities and experience to grow through rowing. Their programs include a partnership with Boston Public Schools to introduce middle school students to the water. CRI is also home to the U.S. Rowing Para...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Annissa Essaibi George named new president, CEO of Big Sister Boston
BOSTON - Former Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George has been named the new president and CEO of Big Sister Boston, the organization announced Thursday.She told WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes she's excited to get going."It's an opportunity to continue to serve as a public servant, as a city councilor, as a classroom teacher, the idea of service is really important to me and Big Sister is an opportunity to continue that service and to do it with girls and to do it with both our littles and our bigs and the staff and the team at Big Sister, that's what drew me to this opportunity," Essaibi George said.She is taking over for Deb Re, who is stepping down after 16 years. Essaibi George officially begins on November 28.For more information, visit their website.
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
WCVB
Protesters interrupt Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's update on Mass and Cass situation
BOSTON — Protesters chanted and interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday as she spoke about the new steps to help people living in tents at the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and the business owners in the area who've addressed safety concerns. Mayor Michelle...
WCVB
Teamsters ratify new agreement, ending strike against Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — A strike that lasted 20 days ended Thursday when union members in Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly to accept a new 5-year agreement with a wholesale food distribution company. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston, in Plympton, on Oct. 1,...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
Bad day on the T ended on a bad note with major Blue Line delays
“Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we arrive to a power outage.”. Blue Line riders met with delays — and a reportedly “pitch black” Maverick station — around midnight on Friday as the MBTA grappled with a power issue.
Comments / 1