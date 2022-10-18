Trylbia Castle Prater, of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky in March of 1928. In December 1945, Trylbia married Henry C. Prater and he preceded her in death in 1990. Trylbia graduated from the Beauty Academy in Lima and ran her own beauty salon in Ada, the Ada Hair Care Center, for thirty-five years. She was a member of the Ada Church of Christ. She had a longtime companion, Bill Ludwig.

ADA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO