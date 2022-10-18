Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Named at ONU
ADA, Ohio – With the requisite approval of Ohio Northern University’s Board of Trustees, effective Oct. 17, Dr. Julie Hurtig was appointed to serve as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Given Dr. Hurtig’s proven record as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, I am...
wktn.com
Bluffton University Hosting Fall Instrumental Concert
Bluffton University’s fall instrumental concert featuring Concert Band ensembles will be held this Sunday, October 23 at 2:30 p.m. The ensembles consist of Bluffton University students and community members. This event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken for music scholarships.
wktn.com
29th Hardin Leadership Graduation Plans Announced
Seventeen Hardin Leadership 2022 participants will be recognized for completing their nine session Hardin Leadership program during this year. The celebration will be held on Thursday evening, November 10th at the Elk’s Lodge Banquet Room, 117 E. Franklin St., Kenton. Gathering begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner buffet beginning...
wktn.com
Governor of District 6600 Pays a Visit to Kenton Rotary
Diana Savage, Governor of District 6600, visited the Kenton Rotary Club to get to know all of the people in District 6600. District 6600 is comprised of 62 clubs in the NW Ohio corner geographically. Savage shared that she is from Bryan, Ohio and is a retired school superintendent, and...
wktn.com
KMS Collecting Items for Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County
The Kenton Middle School is collecting items to donate to Blue Star Mothers of America, Hardin County. The items will be used for holiday packages for service members. The items needed are non-perishable food such as single serve coffee packets, dried fruit, granola bars and beef jerky. Personal care items...
wktn.com
KES Kindergarten Class Takes Field Trip
Kenton Elementary School Kindergarten students took a field trip this past Monday. The students traveled to Marion Palace Theatre in downtown Marion. They viewed a live performance of Jacqueline & The Beanstalk. The 45-minute one-woman show features Jacqueline, who does the right thing, even when no one is watching.
wktn.com
Kenton Rotary Seeking New Members
The Kenton Rotary Club is seeking new members, and is offering the opportunity for Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance members to give Rotary a try. Alliance members may attend one complimentary meeting of the Kenton Rotary Club, experience a meeting and enjoy lunch compliments of the Rotary Club. Email...
wktn.com
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday, November 11th. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. RSVP by email to Chris Fournier:...
wktn.com
Personal Stories of Russia’s Attack on Ukraine to be Shared at Bluffton University
A Findlay resident and native of Ukraine will present the Forum “The Road to No Home: From Ukrainian Citizen to Refugee,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1 in Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. During the presentation, Lana Mosser, a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church...
wktn.com
Fall Extravaganza Scheduled at Hardin Northern
The Hardin Northern Ag Department is holding a Fall Extravaganza. It will be from 4 until 6pm on Sunday October 30 at the Hites Family Farms on Township Road 189 Kenton. The event will feature a chili cookoff with a $5 entry fee and $1 to taste. Proceeds from the...
wktn.com
HCSO Holds Appreciation and Awards Banquet
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office held its Appreciation and Awards Banquet recently. The annual event is an opportunity to express appreciation to the entire staff as well as recognize and award exceptional service. Deputy Mason Treen was recognized as the DEPUTY OF THE YEAR. Hardin County Central Dispatch was...
wktn.com
Registrations Being Accepted Now for BPD’s Citizens Police Academy Class
Bellefontaine residents are encouraged to register early for the 2023 Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy Class. Several applications have been picked up and have been returned. Space is limited. The class is an opportunity to learn about the Bellefontaine Police Department and what it does for the community.
wktn.com
Obituary For Trylbia Castle Prater
Trylbia Castle Prater, of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born in Magoffin County, Kentucky in March of 1928. In December 1945, Trylbia married Henry C. Prater and he preceded her in death in 1990. Trylbia graduated from the Beauty Academy in Lima and ran her own beauty salon in Ada, the Ada Hair Care Center, for thirty-five years. She was a member of the Ada Church of Christ. She had a longtime companion, Bill Ludwig.
wktn.com
Obituary for Frank “Jason” Castle
Frank “Jason” Castle, age 45, of Harrod, passed away at The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center, Columbus on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Jason was born in Lima, Ohio on January 14, 1977, to Franklin Castle and Rebecca Nichols Castle. His father survives in Harrod, and his mother survives in Alger. On October 13, 2001, Jason married Chasity R. Arnett and she survives in Harrod. Also surviving is his son, Frank Jayvin Castle of Harrod. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nikencie Ann Castle.
wktn.com
Alger Church Serving Free Monthly Meal
The Alger First United Methodist Church will be serving the next monthly meal next Wednesday October 26. It will be served at no charge from 4:30pm until 6pm at the Community Outreach Center 305 North Main Street in Alger. The menu for the October meal is Pulled pork sandwiches, macaroni...
wktn.com
Alliance Promotes Tours of Old Order Amish Country
The unique culture of Hardin County’s Old Order Amish Country is in the Tourism Spotlight of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. The public is encouraged to take a scenic drive and explore the quaint houses, well-tended gardens, and horse drawn buggies. Among the hidden Amish Community, you...
wktn.com
Obituary For Larry E. Royer
Larry E. Royer, 63, of rural Belle Center, passed away at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on December 18, 1958, the son of Eugene and Mariann (Wienken) Royer, who survive in Belle Center. On July 6, 2011, he...
wktn.com
Fall Fest in Forest Saturday
Fall Fest in Forest will take place this Saturday October 22. The event will begin at noon with over 20 vendors as well as a bounce house, pumpkin painting and ax throwing. At least five food trucks will be set up as well. Part of West Lima Street in Forest...
wktn.com
Obituary for Mary Alice (Conkle) King
A mass of christian burial for Mary Alice King will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A rosary service will be held at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home following the visitation.
wktn.com
Annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in Kenton October 29
The Optimist Club of Kenton-Central Hardin County will hold their annual Halloween Costume Contest and Parade in downtown Kenton on Saturday, October 29 at 2:30 pm. Prior to the parade, the costume judging will begin at 2 pm and parade line-up at 2:20. This year’s contest and parade line-up will...
Comments / 0