Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge. That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
2 Clackamas County Commission races could tilt partisan balance of powerful board
The Clackamas County Commission’s conservative tilt is at stake in two testy and expensive races for the powerful board, and one race has already far exceeded spending in all previous county campaigns. Position 2 incumbent Paul Savas, running for his fourth term, is facing a formidable challenger in Libra...
WWEEK
Vote Healthy: WW’s General Election 2022 Endorsements
It is past time for an intervention. Portland is unwell, and that means Oregon is suffering. The city’s streets and highways are lined with a rainbow of tents and trash, evidence of citizens breaking under the weight of poverty, mental illness and addiction. Nearly every weekend brings a homicide—sometimes several. City parks are used as open-air drug markets and chop shops for stolen cars. Call 911 and the wait time can be 10 minutes.
WWEEK
Wheeler Outlines Ambitious, Unfunded Plan to Build Massive Camping Sites and Ban Street Camping
On Friday morning, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a set of five resolutions coming to the Portland City Council in the coming weeks to address homelessness. They’re big, ambitious and not yet funded—but signal a paradigm shift in the city’s approach to homelessness. The big-ticket items were first...
WWEEK
Murmurs: RIP Len Bergstein
VETERAN POLITICO LEN BERGSTEIN DIES: Longtime political consultant, lobbyist and KGW commentator Len Bergstein died at his Portland home Monday night. He was 76. Known for his wit as well as his wisdom, Bergstein, originally from New York, moved to Oregon in 1972, and his career in politics ended only with his final breath. He worked for and with a long list of the state’s leading politicians, including as a staffer for Gov. Bob Straub and Portland Mayor and Gov. Neil Goldschmidt and adviser to Oregon Supreme Court Justice Betty Roberts, Multnomah County Commissioner Gladys McCoy, City Commissioner Charles Jordan and Mayor Vera Katz. Tributes poured in from the likes of Albina Vision Trust chair Rukaiyah Adams, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and former Gov. Ted Kulongoski. “Len and I came to Oregon around the same time and have been friends for over 50 years,” Kulongoski says. “He was a wise counselor and I enjoyed his company very much. I feel like a part of me is missing.”
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
WWEEK
WW’s General Election 2022 Endorsements: Portland City Hall
Even Rene Gonzalez, our pick for city commissioner, would concede this contest is largely a referendum on the four years Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has spent on the Portland City Council. Voters must ask themselves: After four years of Hardesty being the loudest voice on the council, are they better...
Thick smoke in western Washington and Oregon to soon clear
SEATTLE (AP) — A haze of smoke covering parts of western Washington and Oregon is expected to clear before the week’s end, but only after the region reached a dubious distinction: Seattle and Portland briefly topped a list of large cities with the worst air quality in the world.
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Former Oregon House Speaker Dave Hunt unaware he faces $10K fine from US Coast Guard for alleged illegal charter
Former Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives Dave Hunt faces steep U.S. Coast Guard fines for allegedly operating an illegal charter with the family boat -- a fine for which he says he was unaware he was facing.
WWEEK
WW’s General Election 2022 Endorsements: Multnomah County
We don’t often switch an endorsement from the primary (in which we endorsed Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson for county chair) to the general election (in which we now endorse Commissioner Sharon Meieran). But these are unusual times. As with the Portland City Council race, the circumstances of this region have caused us to reconsider the decision we made in May.
WWEEK
Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?
There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
First-time homeless person, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of winter under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday October 21, 2022, the first day of rain after what...
Air quality advisory extended to Monday, more Oregon counties added
ODEQ continues to track the wildfire smoke, but it still advises people to stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors shut and check driving conditions before hitting the road.
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
