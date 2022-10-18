VETERAN POLITICO LEN BERGSTEIN DIES: Longtime political consultant, lobbyist and KGW commentator Len Bergstein died at his Portland home Monday night. He was 76. Known for his wit as well as his wisdom, Bergstein, originally from New York, moved to Oregon in 1972, and his career in politics ended only with his final breath. He worked for and with a long list of the state’s leading politicians, including as a staffer for Gov. Bob Straub and Portland Mayor and Gov. Neil Goldschmidt and adviser to Oregon Supreme Court Justice Betty Roberts, Multnomah County Commissioner Gladys McCoy, City Commissioner Charles Jordan and Mayor Vera Katz. Tributes poured in from the likes of Albina Vision Trust chair Rukaiyah Adams, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and former Gov. Ted Kulongoski. “Len and I came to Oregon around the same time and have been friends for over 50 years,” Kulongoski says. “He was a wise counselor and I enjoyed his company very much. I feel like a part of me is missing.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO