Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street.

An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. Detectives are working on establishing a motive, but have not made an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400 and refer to case number 22-21982.

