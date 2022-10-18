ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrif.com

Moose Interrupts Kids Soccer Game (Video) – Meltdown

My kids played lots of games throughout their youth, but they never had anything halted because a Moose was running through the area. Kids and parents at a soccer game in Wyoming frantically sprinted off the field when a bull moose emerged from the woods and wanted to join the play. As one parents put it, “You just don’t expect a bull moose to run through a kids’ soccer game.” No one was hurt, as a man on a bike rode onto the field and herded the confused animal away from everybody.
WYOMING, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band

MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Poll results: See which Week 9 Muskegon-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos

Playoff hopes may be on the line tomorrow night, as Ravenna hosts Hart in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division battle. The Pirates (7-1) are projected to miss the postseason despite holding an impressive overall record and could use every playoff point available in order to buck that outlook. The Bulldogs are smarting after back-to-back losses to North Muskegon and Oakridge and would love nothing more than to end the regular season with a win in front of its home crowd.
RAVENNA, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2022 a record year for Great Lakes cruise industry

MUSKEGON, Mich. — 2022 proved a record year for the burgeoning cruise industry on the Great Lakes. New data out this week showed area cruise-liners drew 150,000 passengers and forecasts for the 2023 season has further room to grow. Cruise the Great Lakes, a consortium created by an assortment...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Finnea Group to open Grand Rapids office

Another Michigan company is putting boots on the ground in Grand Rapids. Birmingham-based Finnea Group said Tuesday, Oct. 18, it’s opening a Grand Rapids office, 99 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 200, to further expand in the West Michigan market. Finnea Group helps business owners through transactions, particularly middle market...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy