Oct. 21, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Conference titles were at stake in the last week of the regular high school football season.
OK Red battle of Titans leads a loaded week 9 of the Blitz
The final week of the regular season in high school football is full of great matchups, the game of the week on the Blitz is Rockford at Caledonia
Football Frenzy preview: Teams fight for conference championships
The final week of the regular high school football season is here.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available.
MLive.com
Rockford beats Caledonia in battle of heavyweights to win OK Red
A pair of heavyweights clashed when Caledonia hosted Rockford in a game between undefeated, state-ranked teams Friday night. It was Rockford – by unanimous decision.
wrif.com
Moose Interrupts Kids Soccer Game (Video) – Meltdown
My kids played lots of games throughout their youth, but they never had anything halted because a Moose was running through the area. Kids and parents at a soccer game in Wyoming frantically sprinted off the field when a bull moose emerged from the woods and wanted to join the play. As one parents put it, “You just don’t expect a bull moose to run through a kids’ soccer game.” No one was hurt, as a man on a bike rode onto the field and herded the confused animal away from everybody.
MLive.com
Second-half goal lifts Gull Lake to soccer district title over Parma Western
MIDDLEVILLE – One goal in the second half and a dominating control of possession lifted the Gull Lake boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Parma Western in the district final Wednesday at Thornapple Kellogg’s Bob White Stadium. It was scoreless until the 52nd minute when the...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band
MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MLive.com
Poll results: See which Week 9 Muskegon-area game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
Playoff hopes may be on the line tomorrow night, as Ravenna hosts Hart in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division battle. The Pirates (7-1) are projected to miss the postseason despite holding an impressive overall record and could use every playoff point available in order to buck that outlook. The Bulldogs are smarting after back-to-back losses to North Muskegon and Oakridge and would love nothing more than to end the regular season with a win in front of its home crowd.
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Hamilton woman speaks out after becoming ill following visit to Van Andel Arena
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating three reports from people who claim they became ill after attending an event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Kathryn Clare Drye, of Hamilton, says she attended the Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel on Saturday...
Surprise military homecoming at Grand Haven school
A military homecoming surprised two special Robinson elementary students Wednesday who have not seen their father for more than seven months.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
9-day rain streak ends in W. MI; Majority of US suffers from drought
It has been a windy, rainy, and chilly few days in West Michigan.
Kalamazoo’s Nonla Burger to open location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new burger spot is nearly ready to open in Grand Rapids after expanding from the Kalamazoo area. Owners of Nonla Burger, at 449 Bridge St. NW, hope to open their doors at the end of November. “We don’t have an official date, but right...
Floating restaurant proposed for Heritage Landing on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A floating restaurant and entertainment center at Heritage Landing near downtown Muskegon has received preliminary approval from county officials. The same group that operates the popular Pere Marquette beach bar and restaurant The Deck is behind the effort to moor a barge at Heritage Landing and add 60 transient boat slips.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
2022 a record year for Great Lakes cruise industry
MUSKEGON, Mich. — 2022 proved a record year for the burgeoning cruise industry on the Great Lakes. New data out this week showed area cruise-liners drew 150,000 passengers and forecasts for the 2023 season has further room to grow. Cruise the Great Lakes, a consortium created by an assortment...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Finnea Group to open Grand Rapids office
Another Michigan company is putting boots on the ground in Grand Rapids. Birmingham-based Finnea Group said Tuesday, Oct. 18, it’s opening a Grand Rapids office, 99 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 200, to further expand in the West Michigan market. Finnea Group helps business owners through transactions, particularly middle market...
Grand Rapids neighborhood market named sustainable business of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — South East Market, a neighborhood grocery store that provides local, sustainably raised meat and poultry as well as produce grown by women and farmers of color, has been named the 2022 West Michigan Sustainable Business of the Year. The store, which was opened in January...
