ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Lalonde: Red Wings have ‘winnable roster’ despite key absences

DETROIT – Losing two of their top three offensive players long-term is a significant blow for the Detroit Red Wings. But they are better equipped to handle it this season due to a deeper roster. After the club revealed on Monday that Tyler Bertuzzi (broken hand) is out four-to-six...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Shown the door in Chicago, Dominik Kubalik returns on top line with Red Wings

One team’s unceremonious discard is another’s top-line forward, apparently. Dominik Kubilak returns to Chicago tonight as Dylan Larkin’s linemate when the Detroit Red Wings look to build on their good start against the Blackhawks in their home-opener (8:30, Bally Sports Detroit Extra). Kubalik replaced the injured Tyler...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DJ Chark, centerpiece of Lions’ free agent class, misses yet another practice

ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark came to Detroit to prove to the league he was healthy again. Seven weeks into the season, he hasn’t done it. The Detroit Lions’ top free agent missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a third straight game because of more soreness in his left ankle. That’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired last season, limiting him to just four games and suppressing his value in free agency.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

WR Josh Reynolds returns to Detroit Lions practice

ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play when the Detroit Lions return from their bye on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds is the Lions’ leading receiver with 335 yards this season, despite playing through an ankle injury for the better part of a month. Then sustained in a knee injury in the shutout loss against New England two weeks ago, and was unavailable to practice when Detroit returned from the bye this week.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

D’Andre Swift’s return to Detroit Lions is imminent

ALLEN PARK -- While Jameson Williams remains a long away from suiting up, help is still on the way for the Detroit Lions offense. Star running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Wednesday and says he’s trending toward playing on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. “I’m pushing...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy