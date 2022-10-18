ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark came to Detroit to prove to the league he was healthy again. Seven weeks into the season, he hasn’t done it. The Detroit Lions’ top free agent missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a third straight game because of more soreness in his left ankle. That’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired last season, limiting him to just four games and suppressing his value in free agency.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO