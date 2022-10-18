Read full article on original website
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Adidas unveils Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform
What does the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform look like?How can I purchase a Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey?. Are you ready to see the Detroit Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ uniform for the 2022-23 season?. If you have been waiting patiently for...
MLive.com
Lalonde: Red Wings have ‘winnable roster’ despite key absences
DETROIT – Losing two of their top three offensive players long-term is a significant blow for the Detroit Red Wings. But they are better equipped to handle it this season due to a deeper roster. After the club revealed on Monday that Tyler Bertuzzi (broken hand) is out four-to-six...
MLive.com
Shown the door in Chicago, Dominik Kubalik returns on top line with Red Wings
One team’s unceremonious discard is another’s top-line forward, apparently. Dominik Kubilak returns to Chicago tonight as Dylan Larkin’s linemate when the Detroit Red Wings look to build on their good start against the Blackhawks in their home-opener (8:30, Bally Sports Detroit Extra). Kubalik replaced the injured Tyler...
MLive.com
DJ Chark, centerpiece of Lions’ free agent class, misses yet another practice
ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark came to Detroit to prove to the league he was healthy again. Seven weeks into the season, he hasn’t done it. The Detroit Lions’ top free agent missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a third straight game because of more soreness in his left ankle. That’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired last season, limiting him to just four games and suppressing his value in free agency.
MLive.com
Lions’ Amani Oruwariye hoping to win back starting job after humbling benching
ALLEN PARK -- Amani Oruwariye was among the best home-grown success stories of the previous regime, going from a fifth-round pick to full-time starter by Year 2. Then he picked off six passes last season, and seemed to be on the precipice of a big payday heading into a contract year.
MLive.com
Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson now getting practice reps with linebackers, too
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions used the bye week to dive into a defense that ranks last in points allowed and last in yards allowed and last on third down and last in, well, a lot. That includes sacks. That includes pass-rush win rate, too. No one is struggling...
MLive.com
WR Josh Reynolds returns to Detroit Lions practice
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play when the Detroit Lions return from their bye on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds is the Lions’ leading receiver with 335 yards this season, despite playing through an ankle injury for the better part of a month. Then sustained in a knee injury in the shutout loss against New England two weeks ago, and was unavailable to practice when Detroit returned from the bye this week.
MLive.com
D’Andre Swift’s return to Detroit Lions is imminent
ALLEN PARK -- While Jameson Williams remains a long away from suiting up, help is still on the way for the Detroit Lions offense. Star running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Wednesday and says he’s trending toward playing on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. “I’m pushing...
