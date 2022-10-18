Read full article on original website
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
PopSugar
Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video
Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
PopSugar
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Secretly Renewed Their Vows in Italy This Summer
In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are unveiling some special news to the public. On Oct. 19, the "Candy" actor revealed the private couple had secretly renewed their vows a few months prior. The pair each shared their own collection of photos alongside loving...
PopSugar
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Video Is Here, and It's the First of Many "Midnights" Visuals
After teasing the arrival of her next single, Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero," the first of many off Swift's "Midnights" album. The singer previously announced the song's title before she finally shared the release week schedule for her 10th studio album, which also dropped on Oct. 21, along with the official hashtag for the "Anti-Hero" social media challenge.
PopSugar
Of Course Taylor Swift Got a "Midnights" Manicure
With just hours to go until the release of "Midnights" on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift did what any musician about to drop a wildly anticipated album would do: she gave herself a manicure. And since this is Swift, a lover of easter eggs and hidden messages, she painted her nails on theme with said album, with a midnight-blue design decorated with metallic star stickers. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20, the singer is seen putting the finishing touches on her glittery nails.
PopSugar
Kerry Washington's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Even Edgier From the Back
Kerry Washington's recent hair transformation is a jaw-dropper. The actor posed on the red carpet for Netflix's "The School For Good and Evil" premiere on Oct. 19 with a brand-new style: a "jellyfish" haircut with blunt bangs. A combination of the bowl cut and mullet, the half-short, half-long style has been making waves these past few months. Washington's version of the trend was subtle, with a boxy, short bob from the front that blended into a longer section that reached down her neck in the back, resembling the outline of a jellyfish.
PopSugar
How Artists Bea Miller and Elle Baez Channel Main-Character Energy on Stage and IRL
Bea Miller and Elle Baez both have electric, larger-than-life presences on stage, but their confidence off stage is just as powerful. Their secret? A main-character-energy mentality. These writers, singers, and performers know that main-character energy is more than just a buzz phrase that's been dominating social media; it's an attitude, a lifestyle, and, maybe most importantly, a commitment.
Lio Tipton Struggled to Find ‘Compassion’ for Gail on ‘A Friend of the Family’: ‘I Hated What I Was Saying’
Lio Tipton seems to be playing a fictional character in Peacock’s psychological thriller limited series “A Friend of the Family,” based on true events. But, as the Nick Antosca-created show proves, sometimes truth really is stranger than fiction. Actor Tipton, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, portrays Latter Day Saints housewife Gail Berchtold, who seems to have the perfect life: a handsome husband (Jake Lacy), five adorable children, and kind neighbors, the Brobergs (Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin). Yet when Gail’s spouse Bob “Brother B” grooms and repeatedly kidnaps the young Jan Broberg (Hendrix Yancey and McKenna Grace, respectively),...
PopSugar
Follow the "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Cast on Instagram as You Watch the Drama Unfold
Netflix's dating series "Love Is Blind" is back for another dramatic season with a new batch of hopeless romantics looking for "the one." Season three kicked off on Oct. 19, welcoming fresh contestants/soon-to-be reality-TV stars that include everyone from calm, cool, and collected engineer SK Alagbada to fitness-obsessed Raven Ross. And we can't forget about the newly dubbed frat boy of the show, Cole Barnett (anyone else getting flashbacks to season one's Barnett and season two's Shayne?)
PopSugar
Ariana Grande Shows Off Strawberry Glazed-Doughnut Nails in a Rare Selfie
Ariana Grande is a fan of a neutral mani, so it was only a matter of time before she jumped on the popular glazed-doughnut nail trend. On Oct. 21, the singer, who's recently been immersed in filming the "Wicked" movie in London, shared a few snaps on Instagram highlighting her sheer pink nails in between rehearsals and shoots.
