ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marc Anthony just welcomed a new family member to the brood in Miami. Take a look

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNuJ4_0idtYHdQ00

Aww.

Marc Anthony has a new family member.

The salsa star, 54, showed off an adorable 3 month old dog that he will apparently coparent with his fiancée, model Nadia Ferreira, 23.

Anthony and Ferreira posed with the white furball, kissing the Pomeranian on its little head.

The blue eyed beauty’s name? Appropriately, Blue.

The pet already has his own Instagram account , @bluemunizferreira).

“Hello, Instagram. My name is Blue. I was born on July 16, 2022, and I am the most playful, intelligent, and spoiled baby by my parents,” the animal’s first post reads.

The pooch garnered almost 18,000 followers, enough to be considered a bona fide Miami influencer.

In one snap, Anthony poses with the puppy on a boat somewhere in Miami, with the caption: “Taking care of papi.”

Ferreira commented, “My loves.”

Sweet or what?!

Blue is apparently a good travel companion. In another Insta shot, the Paraguayan beauty queen strikes a pose with him in a Louis Vuitton carrier.

“Ready for a walk.”

Meanwhile, over on the West Coast, Anthony’s famous ex Jennifer Lopez has new family members as well, the human kind. The entertainer’s stepkids with husband Ben Affleck include Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry

David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
OK! Magazine

Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next

After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy