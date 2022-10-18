Marc Anthony just welcomed a new family member to the brood in Miami. Take a look

Aww.

Marc Anthony has a new family member.

The salsa star, 54, showed off an adorable 3 month old dog that he will apparently coparent with his fiancée, model Nadia Ferreira, 23.

Anthony and Ferreira posed with the white furball, kissing the Pomeranian on its little head.

The blue eyed beauty’s name? Appropriately, Blue.

The pet already has his own Instagram account , @bluemunizferreira).

“Hello, Instagram. My name is Blue. I was born on July 16, 2022, and I am the most playful, intelligent, and spoiled baby by my parents,” the animal’s first post reads.

The pooch garnered almost 18,000 followers, enough to be considered a bona fide Miami influencer.

In one snap, Anthony poses with the puppy on a boat somewhere in Miami, with the caption: “Taking care of papi.”

Ferreira commented, “My loves.”

Sweet or what?!

Blue is apparently a good travel companion. In another Insta shot, the Paraguayan beauty queen strikes a pose with him in a Louis Vuitton carrier.

“Ready for a walk.”

Meanwhile, over on the West Coast, Anthony’s famous ex Jennifer Lopez has new family members as well, the human kind. The entertainer’s stepkids with husband Ben Affleck include Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck.