Tampa, FL

USF’s Gerry Bohanon out for season with shoulder injury

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeBWo_0idtYD6W00
USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon gets injured after he carries the ball against Tulane during the first half last Saturday. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — USF’s injury concerns grew Tuesday when the Bulls announced that starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The Baylor transfer hurt his right (throwing) shoulder in the first half of last week’s home loss to Tulane and will require surgery. Bohanon started every game for the Bulls this season and had thrown for 501 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions over the past three games. His 386 rushing yards this year ranked second on the team.

Bohanon has one more year of eligibility.

With Bohanon out, third-year quarterback Katravis Marsh will inherit the job. The Miami Central product started one game in each of his first two seasons and is 45-of-98 with six interceptions and three touchdown passes in his Bulls career.

Marsh entered the transfer portal last offseason but stuck around. He became the Bulls’ top backup in preseason camp when Timmy McClain transferred after losing the quarterback competition to Bohanon. McClain’s relatively early departure allowed USF to give valuable second-team reps to Marsh, which should help his development as the Bulls play out the final five games of the season. They’re off this week and travel to Houston on Oct. 29.

Bohanon is the latest in a long list of injuries for USF this year. The Bulls count 21 players on the two-deep depth chart who have been injured. Veteran left tackle Donovan Jennings (leg), defensive tackle Rashad Cheney (ankle) and receiver Ajou Ajou (ankle/groin) are out for the season.

• • •

